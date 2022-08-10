Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Back in minors
Rivas was returned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports. Rivas was called up as the 27th man for Thursday's Field of Dreams Game against the Reds, but he'll head back to the minors following the matchup. Over 16 games in Iowa this year, he's slashed .344/.394/.508 with a home run, 11 runs and eight RBI.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jose Urena: Serves up three homers in loss
Urena (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. Urena allowed multiple home runs for the second straight start. Emmanuel Rivera tagged him for a pair of solo shots while Josh Rojas added a two-run blast to account for the four runs on his line. Urena hasn't shown much over his last five outings, yielding 25 runs (21 earned) across 24.1 innings. He has a 4.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 27:26 K:BB through 50.2 innings in 12 outings (eight starts) between the Rockies and the Brewers this year. Urena is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Giants next week.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Not starting Saturday
Merrifield isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Merrifield will get a day off after he went 1-for-10 with a walk and two strikeouts over the last three games. Raimel Tapia is staring in center field while Santiago Espinal starts at second base.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Rehab continues positively
Trammell (hamstring) is 4-for-12 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and total three runs in his last three rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma. Trammell appears to be on the cusp of a return after seven rehab games, but it remains to be seen if the Mariners will opt to activate him in time for the start of the weekend series with the Rangers that begins Friday. The fact the 24-year-old just played a full nine innings in left field Wednesday for the Rainiers lends credence to the notion he could indeed be back on the big-league roster in short order.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ian Anderson: Returned to minors
Anderson was returned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Anderson started the second game of Atlanta's doubleheader against the Marlins and earned his 10th win of the season. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings. Anderson has allowed two or fewer earned runs five times in his last seven starts but has served up seven and four earned runs in the other two starts. He's likely to be back in Atlanta's rotation at some point prior to the close of the regular season.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Remains out of lineup
Alfaro (knee) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Nationals. Alfaro will miss a third straight game after he hurt his right knee in Monday's loss to the Giants. He's expected to sit for one more game before returning to start behind the plate Sunday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in Friday's series opener.
CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Out of Friday's lineup
Dozier is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers. Dozier has a .479 OPS through nine games in August and will head to the bench for Friday's series opener. Michael Massey will enter the lineup at second base, which pushes Nicky Lopez to shortstop and Bobby Witt to the hot corner.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down
Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
CBS Sports
Royals' Josh Staumont: Falls apart Friday
Staumont (3-2) allowed five runs on four hits and a walk without recording an out, taking the loss Friday versus the Dodgers. Staumont was responsible for the entirety of the Dodgers' five-run rally in the seventh inning, including the two runners he left on base that Luke Weaver couldn't prevent from scoring. Inconsistency has been a problem for Staumont for the better part of two months, which includes an absence due to a neck injury. The right-hander now has a 5.77 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 41:25 K:BB through 34.1 innings. He's added three saves and five holds, but it seems unlikely he'll get many high-leverage looks since he hasn't gone more than two outings in a row without allowing a run since early June.
CBS Sports
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Exits with cut on hand
McNeil's early exit from Friday's game against the Phillies was due to a cut on his hand, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. McNeil left the game after colliding with Rhys Hoskins at first base while trying to run out a grounder, but he's seemingly avoided a serious injury. While he could still wind up sitting for at least a few days, the issue doesn't appear to be a long-term concern. The cut is on McNeil's right thumb, per Tim Healey of Newsday.
CBS Sports
Padres' Manny Machado: Remains red hot in loss
Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in a loss to the Nationals on Saturday. Machado kicked off the scoring in the contest with a solo shot in the third inning. The veteran also doubled in the seventh to notch his fourth straight multi-hit performance. Over that stretch, Machado is slashing .474/.500/1.053 with two homers, five doubles, seven runs and eight RBI.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Riding pine Friday
McCann isn't starting Friday against the Phillies. McCann has lost out some playing time recently, and he'll head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games. Tomas Nido is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Showing consistent power
Pasquantino went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the White Sox. Pasquantino continued his recent power surge, taking Dylan Cease yard in the second inning to tally his third homer in his last four games. He has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 starts, maintaining a .324 average with five RBI and four runs scored in that span. After taking some time to adjust to the big-league level, Pasquantino has six homers across 162 plate appearances and a .246/.333/.408 line.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Curt Casali: Activated from injured list
Casali (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Casali was dealt to the Mariners at the trade deadline but has yet to make his debut with the team. Cal Raleigh is likely to remain the top catcher for Seattle, though Casali will get plate appearances as the backup after Luis Torrens was designated for assignment. Across 126 plate appearances on the season, Casali is hitting .231/325/.370 with four home runs and 14 RBI.
CBS Sports
Braves' Bryce Elder: Drawing start Sunday
Elder will start Sunday's game against the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Elder was recalled prior to the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins. He has recently thrown in long relief at the big-league level, though he had consistently worked at least six innings with Triple-A Gwinnett. He should have a good chance to work five innings -- pending his effectiveness -- as a result. Across 21.1 innings in the majors this season, Elder has maintained a 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 14:14 K:BB.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Takes seat Saturday
Chavis isn't starting Saturday against San Francisco. Chavis has gone 0-for-9 with five strikeouts over the last three games and will be on the bench for the second time in the last three matchups. Bligh Madris is starting at first base while Ben Gamel serves as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Still not starting
D'Arnaud (lower leg) isn't starting Friday's game against the Marlins. D'Arnaud was expected to be available to rejoin the lineup for Atlanta's four-game series in Miami this weekend, but he'll be held out of the lineup once again for the series opener. William Contreras is starting behind the plate and batting fifth.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Cast off roster
Torrens was designated for assignment Thursday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Torrens showed flashes at the plate in 2021, but he struggled to a .214/.262/.252 line across 141 plate appearances prior to losing his roster spot this season. Curt Casali -- who the Mariners acquired at the trade deadline -- was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move and should serve as the backup catcher to starter Cal Raleigh.
CBS Sports
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Out of lineup
Diaz will sit Saturday against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Diaz should continue to play frequently in left field down the stretch after Michael Brantley underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. Trey Mancini will occupy that spot Saturday.
CBS Sports
Orioles' DL Hall: Optioned, shifting to relief
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday after his start against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hall made his MLB debut Saturday, allowing five earned runs on five hits and three walks across 3.2 innings to take the loss. He also struck out six, showcasing his potential to be effective as a starter in the majors. However, for the time being, Baltimore plans to shift Hall to a relief role in the minors and have him return to the majors for the final month of the season. Hall should have the opportunity to be extremely effective as a reliever, as he's racked up a 36 percent strikeout rate across 70 innings as a starter with Norfolk this season.
