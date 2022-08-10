ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

GFPD addresses abandoned vehicles and RV parking

By Cade Menter
KRTV News
KRTV News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4du8Bv_0hCNCMrx00

A presentation was hosted at the Great Falls Public Library by Great Falls Police Department volunteer coordinator Adrienne Ehrke, in which information was shared about abandoned and junk vehicles.

Another topic addressed was the new ordinance created to address recreational vehicle parking. Throughout the presentation, Ehrke explained rules regarding recreational vehicles, how citizens can file complaints, and how the police department handles those complaints.

Ehrke stated, "I think lots of people are curious about how the new RV ordinance is going now that it's been going for five months now, and it's been going really well, and we're excited to share how that's going and how people can call in vehicles."

Laura Hodges is a member of Volunteers In Police Service for the GFPD; she said, "We get community complaints, and I think it's important we do something about them."

The GFPD relies heavily on community support in regards to parking complaints.

"We are only as busy as the community members lead us to be," Ehrke said. "We're 100 percent complaint driven."

According to the GFPD, in 2021:

  • 1295 total complaints,
  • YTD complaints up 29 percent.
  • Approximately 450 citations were mailed
  • 104 towed - 92% compliance

The RV ordinance went into effect on March 15th, 2022; since then:

  • 232 complaints
  • 12 citations written - 3 delivered
  • 5 towed - 98% compliance

For questions about the ordinance or to report a vehicle/trailer, you can contact the GFPD Non-Emergency number at 406-455-8599, or click here to file a complaint.

Click here to read the city code pertaining to RV parking. Click here to read the city code pertaining to abandoned and junk vehicle.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Comments / 1

Related
montanarightnow.com

Central Ave. W in Great Falls open again following crash

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - First responders are on the scene of an injury crash on Central Ave. W. The Great Falls Police Department reports the crash is at Central Ave W and Vaughn Rd. Westbound traffic on Central Ave. W past 14th St. NW is prohibited for the time being.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Field & Stream

Two Montana Men Arrested for Poaching Trophy Elk and Stabbing Hatchery Trout

Two Montana men have been arrested for committing a slew of disturbing wildlife crimes that date back more than a year. According to the Great Falls Tribune, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators linked them to multiple poaching incidents involving trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing incident at a hatchery near Great Falls, Montana.
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Cars
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Red Lodge, MT
Montana State
Montana Cars
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: 2Ks Kafe closing; Missouri River Diner moving; 10th Street Bridge trail connection open; Digital Karma Tattoo open; Coffee Republic opening; Nautilus building sold

The owners of 2k’s Kafe posted on Aug. 11 that “we will be closing our doors for good at the end of September. We have been extremely lucky to have loyal customers like you guys! We have appreciated all your business over the years and know you will be greatly missed.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Hodges
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Travel Rvtrip#Linus Travel#Vehicles#Gfpd#Ytd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
KRTV News

KRTV News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy