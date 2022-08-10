ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California

By Vanessa Serna For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday.

The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.

The son then got into his car and attempted to hit his sister. Instead the unidentified man hit another funeral attendee who suffered injuries.

'It appeared to be family drama,' a Richmond Police Department spokesperson told DailyMail.com. 'The suspect was hit with a cane... [Then] the suspects gets into a car and damages the grave site and also damages a water main that flooded the area,' a Richmond Police Department spokesperson said.

'He was doing that to try to hit the person he was fighting with his car and ended up hitting another family member and injuring them.'

The person hit with the car was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36n7bl_0hCNCK6V00
An uninvited funeral attendee plowed his way through a group of mourners at his mothers funeral at Rolling Hills Memorial Park after getting into a fight with his sister, police say
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtDsL_0hCNCK6V00
The unidentified suspect attempted to hit his sister but instead hit another attendee. The suspect caused $20,000 in damage after he hit multiple grave stones and bursted a water main

Richmond Police Department Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy told reporters that the person the suspect had a stun gun and was punched by the sister's boyfriend before getting into his car.

The suspect punched the sister's boyfriend before fleeing to his car, running over many tombstones, dropping the casket of the deceased to the ground, hitting a mourner, and hitting a water main.

The water main burst which resulted in flooding around the area, including inside the empty grave.

About $20,000 in damage was reported.

The director of the Rolling Hills park reassured the incident doesn't reflect the operations of the cemetery, according to Mercury News.

Comments / 8

Linda
3d ago

No wonder they didn't want him there. Sounds like he had a history of violence before. I knew someone who had abused his mother, but blew up because the inheritance was divided up instead of all of it given to him.

Reply
3
BatLife
3d ago

Prayers for the family to have a proper burial and get through this nightmare of an attack.

Reply
4
