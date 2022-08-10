Woodstock council approves 120-day ban on new tobacco, CBD businesses

The Woodstock City Council unanimously voted Monday to impose a moratorium on new tobacco specialty store businesses and cannabidiol (CBD) retail business.

A moratorium is a temporary banning of an activity.

The council approved an “emergency” 30-day moratorium, followed by a 90-day moratorium, on tobacco specialty store businesses and businesses engaged in the retail sale of CBD products.

The moratorium was approved after the council recently approved a conditional use permit for a tobacco specialty store in the Woodstock Square Shopping Center on Highway 92. The July 25 vote was 4-2, with council members David Potts and Rob Usher opposed.

According to the city, the moratorium is to provide staff the opportunity to research and study the impact of these types of businesses, their appropriate locations in zoning districts throughout the city, and prepare an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance for consideration by the Woodstock Development Process Committee, planning commission, and city council.

The moratorium would be in effect until Dec. 8.

Council members also discussed potential regulations for pedal pubs in the city.

Party bikes and pedal pubs are permitted under city law; proposed changes would provide definitions and regulations for their use.

There is one pedal pub, Pedal Punk ATL, licensed to do business in Woodstock, but it has yet to begin operating, according to the city.

According to city documents, council members asked to have two separate ordinances, one for pedicabs and one for quadricycles/pedal pubs, to allow city staff time to prepare relevant documents for consideration.

Woodstock passed an ordinance for pedal pub usage in 2018, but did not set any regulations.

Council members’ concerns Monday included traffic, safety, light pollution and noise.

“Safety concerns I have specifically are crossing the railroad track and then East Main in front of Century House, it’s a steep drop to the railroad with no guard rail, and in the news about a month ago, a pedal pub lost control and crashed,” said Council member Warren Johnson said. “My main concern is the impeding traffic. I imagine as Adair Park gets built out, they’ll want to try to include that on their route, which then puts a bicycle (on) the entire length of Main Street and we already have traffic issues.”

“I would recommend to my fellow council members that we would limit (pedicabs and pedal pubs) to one until we understand how it works and if it’s going to work or not,” Councilman Brian Wolfe said.

“I think as in all good things in the market, there is an interesting niche that could be fit here. I think it’s yet another neat potential differentiator for downtown but I want to make sure that it doesn’t change the downtown that we love,” Mayor Michael Caldwell said.

Council members agreed to hear public input for the regulation of pedal pubs in late August or early September.

“I do want to make sure we hear from people who have concerns and we need to make sure we prioritize that,” said Council member Colin Ake.

Additionally, council members held a public hearing on the city’ proposed property tax rate of 5.693 mills, a partial rollback from the current rate, though no residents spoke.

Also at the meeting, the council unanimously approved a budget amendment of $25,435 from the city’s capital equipment fund and $5,000 from the storm water fund for additional costs for new vehicles. The cost of vehicles has gone up since the budget process and approval, according to City Manager Jeff Moon. The budget amendment repurposes from capital project fund to capital equipment fund to cover additional costs of vehicles for the city’s building, public works-streets and parks and recreation departments. This budget amendment also repurposes undesignated project funds within the storm water fund to cover additional costs of a vehicle.