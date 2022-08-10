Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
14 indicted for marijuana, money laundering, firearms charges in Knoxville
TPD: Sergeant breaks ankle while arresting man
TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A sergeant with the Tazewell Police Department was hurt while attempting to detain a man, according to a Facebook post from the department. Sgt. Andrew Sturgill made a traffic stop on a maroon Dodge Caravan with temporary a Florida license plate at the corner of Elk Street and Mimosa Street on Thursday, August 11, the TPD said.
wvlt.tv
Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request
Fourteen people indicted for trying to distribute at least 1,000 kilograms of marijuana
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fourteen people total were indicted on July 20 by a federal grand jury in Knoxville. The counts included conspiracy to distribute at least 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Eleven people were from Knoxville. One was from Luttrell and another person was...
Fired Knoxville Police lieutenant files appeal, seeks reinstatement
A former Knoxville Police lieutenant who was fired from his job in July following an internal affairs investigation has appealed the decision and is requesting to be reinstated to his previous position and rank.
DA decides not to charge homeowner after shooting man trying to break into a home
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney General of Loudon County announced Wednesday that he would not bring criminal charges against a person who shot a man he said was trying to break in through his front door. On Wednesday, District Attorney Russell Johnson said a Grand Jury concurred with the decision.
Thirteen indicted in East Tennessee on federal drug trafficking charges
More than a dozen people in East Tennessee face federal drug and money laundering conspiracy charges over an alleged conspiracy to distribute 2,000 pounds of marijuana.
No charges for Lenoir City homeowner in fatal shooting of man attempting to enter home
A grand jury will not charge a Lenoir City homeowner in the shooting death of a man who attempted to enter the home back in May, according to Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson.
Kingsport Times-News
Second suspect in fatal Kingsport shooting apprehended in Knoxville
KINGSPORT — U.S. marshals in Knoxville have arrested a second suspect in a November 2020 shooting death on Osage Drive in Kingsport. Lekendrick D. Malone, 24, Trenton, Tennessee, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on July 13 on multiple felony charges in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco.
Bear locks itself in Cocke County car
A bear became trapped after it locked itself in a car in Cocke County. The bear was able to be freed without any apparent injuries.
Five arrested, 300+ grams of meth found in search of Knoxville home
Five people were arrested and over half a pound of meth was found by the Knox County Sheriff's Office in a narcotics search warrant.
wvlt.tv
Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside vehicle
Woman agrees to plea deal in Claiborne County murder case
A woman who is among the trio accused in the murder of a Claiborne County man last year has agreed to a plea deal on felony murder and robbery charges, according to documents filed in Claiborne County Criminal Court.
WBIR
Monroe Co. inmate smuggles fentanyl through his rectum, 10 others overdose | The problem of in-custody contraband
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Between May 19 and June 27, 10 inmates at the Monroe county jail overdosed on Fentanyl. Three corrections officers also said they sought treatment for exposure to the drug, but it was not immediately clear if the treatments were due to an overdose from ingesting fentanyl or if their treatments were related to a panic attack.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Federal marijuana bust nets 14 people
More than a dozen people, mostly Knoxville residents, have been indicted in connection with a federal drug trafficking investigation into a conspiracy that allegedly involved more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, court records show. All but two of the 14 defendants who’ve been named publicly made their initial appearances Wednesday...
bbbtv12.com
Incident at Anderson County Jail Sends 4 to the Hospital
According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Tyler Mayes, an incident at the Anderson County Jail this morning sent two jailers, a patrol deputy, and an inmate all to Methodist Medical Center for further evaluation. The deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl. No word on whether the three deputies and inmate suffered any ill effects from the possible exposure. The patrol vehicle was cleaned out to make sure there was no residual fentanyl left over. All four were transported to MMC. Everyone has been treated and released from the hospital.
Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
Woman sentenced to 50 years for connection in murder case of Claiborne County man
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — One of the three suspects charged with killing a Claiborne County man will spend 50 years in prison. District Attorney Jared Effler confirmed to 10News that Courtney Gilpin pleaded guilty in Claiborne County Criminal Court on Aug. 5 for her role in the murder of Aaron Massengill.
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
