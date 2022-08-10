ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

TPD: Sergeant breaks ankle while arresting man

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A sergeant with the Tazewell Police Department was hurt while attempting to detain a man, according to a Facebook post from the department. Sgt. Andrew Sturgill made a traffic stop on a maroon Dodge Caravan with temporary a Florida license plate at the corner of Elk Street and Mimosa Street on Thursday, August 11, the TPD said.
TAZEWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request

The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Kingsport Times-News

Second suspect in fatal Kingsport shooting apprehended in Knoxville

KINGSPORT — U.S. marshals in Knoxville have arrested a second suspect in a November 2020 shooting death on Osage Drive in Kingsport. Lekendrick D. Malone, 24, Trenton, Tennessee, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on July 13 on multiple felony charges in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside vehicle

The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Monroe Co. inmate smuggles fentanyl through his rectum, 10 others overdose | The problem of in-custody contraband

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Between May 19 and June 27, 10 inmates at the Monroe county jail overdosed on Fentanyl. Three corrections officers also said they sought treatment for exposure to the drug, but it was not immediately clear if the treatments were due to an overdose from ingesting fentanyl or if their treatments were related to a panic attack.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Federal marijuana bust nets 14 people

More than a dozen people, mostly Knoxville residents, have been indicted in connection with a federal drug trafficking investigation into a conspiracy that allegedly involved more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, court records show. All but two of the 14 defendants who’ve been named publicly made their initial appearances Wednesday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Incident at Anderson County Jail Sends 4 to the Hospital

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Tyler Mayes, an incident at the Anderson County Jail this morning sent two jailers, a patrol deputy, and an inmate all to Methodist Medical Center for further evaluation. The deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl. No word on whether the three deputies and inmate suffered any ill effects from the possible exposure. The patrol vehicle was cleaned out to make sure there was no residual fentanyl left over. All four were transported to MMC. Everyone has been treated and released from the hospital.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
