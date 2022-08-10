ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arizona Cardinals Manny Jones Imitates Kyler Murray

By Howard Balzer
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IY8pE_0hCNCC2h00

In the team’s rookie show, Jones did an impression of Murray’s recent press conference.

Some NFL traditions will likely never die, and one is the annual rookie show that takes place near the end of training camp.

The Cardinals had their show Tuesday night and after practice Wednesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury let it be known that undrafted free-agent defensive lineman Manny Jones did an impression of quarterback Kyler Murray from his impromptu press conference after news broke of the homework clause that was in his new contract.

“It was good, it was well done. The effort was there. It could not have been comfortable doing what he did,” Kingsbury said. “I won't get into the details, but y'all can ask them about it.”

So we did.

Wide receiver A.J. Green was first up and he gave Jones an 8 on a scale from 1-10.

Said Green, “That was a good one, the way he walked in with the durag on and the shades and the way he answered the questions; that was spot on. K1 was laughing so that was good. That was positive, too. We were all checking, looking behind us to make sure it was OK.”

Asked about a tape of the performance possibly making its way into the public domain, Green laughed and said, “So that's in-house stuff right there. That's in-house.”

Quarterback Trace McSorley, who will start Friday night against Cincinnati, said, “I'll give him a 7. He came out. He had the look, he had it pretty spot on. And he did a half-shuffle jog that Kyler does. He had that pretty good.

“I think some of his responses could have been a little bit better, could have gotten into the K1 mentality a little bit more. But he did a good job. And he committed to it, which for a rookie show, that's all you can ask that the guy commits to it.”

Asked whether Murray said anything afterward in the quarterbacks room, McSorley said, “He was actually laughing about it, he thought it was pretty funny, especially when (Jones) first came in the room and he kind of hit that little shuffle. Kyler was laughing pretty good. So yeah, he had fun with it.”

Finally, veteran tight end Stephen Anderson agreed with McSorley’s grade.

“It was pretty good,” Anderson said. “It was definitely good. I think he could have went in a little bit more, but I'm gonna say a solid 7. He got the walk, the durag, shades like all that stuff. So it was really good show last night.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days

It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Yardbarker

Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group

Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy