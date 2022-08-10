ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy rains collapse 10 historic buildings in Yemeni capital

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4WhY_0hCNBrkv00

Heavy rains lashing Yemen's capital of Sanaa, which dates back to ancient times, have in recent days collapsed 10 buildings in the Old City, the country's Houthi rebels said Wednesday.

At least 80 other buildings have been heavily damaged in the rains and are in need of urgent repairs, said the rebels, who have controlled Sanaa since the outbreak of Yemen's civil war more than eight years ago.

The Old City of Sanaa is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the area believed to have been inhabited for more than 2 millennia. Its architecture is unique, with foundations and first stories built of stone, and subsequent stories out of brick — deemed to be some of the world’s first high-rises.

The buildings have red brick facades adorned with white gypsum molding in ornate patterns, drawings comparisons to gingerbread houses — a style that has come to symbolize Yemen’s capital. Many of the houses are still private homes and some are more than 500 years old.

In a statement, Abdullah Al-Kabsi, the culture minister in the Houthi administration, said the rebels are working with international organizations and seeking help in dealing with the destruction. There were no immediate reports of dead or injured from the collapses.

The houses had withstood centuries but this season’s intense rains have proved too much for the iconic structures. Bricks and wooden beams now make for massive piles of rubble in between still-standing structures.

The rains show no signs of letting up.

“I get scared when I hear the rain and pray to God because I am afraid that my house will collapse over me,” Youssef al-Hadery, a resident of the Old City said.

Al-Kabsi insisted that UNESCO bear some responsibility for salvage and restoration efforts, given the area’s history. Years of neglect under the previous government had taken their toll, he added.

The conflict has also added to Sanaa's demise.

Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthis descended from their northern enclave and took over Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south and later into exile in Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition — then backed by the United Sates — entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power. Since then, the conflict has turned into a proxy war between regional foes Saudi Arabia and Iran and spawned one of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Some observers say airstrikes on Sanaa by the Saudi-led coalition have also probably shaken the historical buildings and damaged their foundations.

But lack of maintenance is the biggest problem, according to Mohamed Al-Hakeemi, who heads an local organization called The Green Dream, specializing in Yemen's environmental issues.

An initiative in 2021 repaired hundreds of homes and rebuilt a dozen — the first serious maintenance since the war began.

UNESCO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ferocious Fire at Church in Cairo Kills 41, Injures 14

A fire tore through a Coptic Orthodox church in Cairo on Sunday during a morning service, killing at least 41 people and injuring 14 more. The fire was likely caused by an electrical short-circuit, authorities said, though an official cause has not been determined. A witness described the blaze as ferocious, with people jumping from upper levels to escape the black smoke as children were scattered throughout the church. “There are children we didn’t know how to get to them,” Abu Bishoy told the Associated Press. “And we don’t know whose son this is, or whose daughter that is. Is this possible?” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi spoke to Coptic Pope Tawadros II to express his condolences, while the country’s health minister blamed the smoke and stampede for the deaths. The fire is one of the worst in Egypt’s modern history, coming a year-and-a-half after a garment factory fire killed 20 people. Read it at Associated Press
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show

A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
HOMELESS
ABC News

ABC News

785K+
Followers
171K+
Post
440M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy