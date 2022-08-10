ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Warmer with mix of sun and clouds in New Jersey ahead of workweek rain

WHAT'S NEW: Mix of sun and clouds today with more humidity. WHAT'S NEXT: A few shower chances this week, but most rainfall heads towards New England. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds, as well as warmer temperatures, before rain returns for the workweek.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
News 12

Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train. According to the agency, it happened around 8:30 p.m. west of Paterson Station in Paterson. The Main Bergen County Line train 65 left Hoboken around 7:57 p.m. and was on its way to Suffern when the man was hit.
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Watch#Thunderstorms#The Overnight

Comments / 0

Community Policy