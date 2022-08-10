Read full article on original website
Warmer with mix of sun and clouds in New Jersey ahead of workweek rain
WHAT'S NEW: Mix of sun and clouds today with more humidity. WHAT'S NEXT: A few shower chances this week, but most rainfall heads towards New England. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds, as well as warmer temperatures, before rain returns for the workweek.
Bronx man dies in apparent drowning in Orange County
Divers found Wandel Hernandez, 20, of the Bronx, underwater.
Early voting begins Saturday for NY primaries and special election
Early voting begins Saturday across New York for this month's primaries and special election.
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
America's oldest minority, woman-owned professional design & construction firm launches Mount Vernon office
McKissack and McKissack officially launched its regional office at 12 East Third St. Thursday afternoon.
Police: MTA subway cleaner attacked at Pelham Bay train station; suspect arrested
An MTA subway cleaner is undergoing surgery on Friday after he was attacked Thursday morning according to TWU Local 100 Stations Vice President Robert Kelley.
Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train. According to the agency, it happened around 8:30 p.m. west of Paterson Station in Paterson. The Main Bergen County Line train 65 left Hoboken around 7:57 p.m. and was on its way to Suffern when the man was hit.
Alert Center: Mount Vernon man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for fatal 2020 shooting
The Westchester District Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Negus Kirton was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting of Michael Toro.
Mount Kisco man accused of defrauding adoption organization out $10M
A Mount Kisco man is accused of defrauding an organization that provides foster and adoption services to Kansas out of more than $10 million.
