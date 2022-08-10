BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bluegrass Supply Chain has invested 25 million dollars in a new facility here in Bowling Green. This will be their second location here in town where they will offer 110 full-time jobs from supervisors to forklift drivers. Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO John Higgins said this new facility is looking to be completed in the next 18 months and is excited for the economic impact it will have on the area.

