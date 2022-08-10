Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Olen Engram Jessie
Olen Engram Jessie, 94, of Glasgow, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab Facility. He was born in Edmonton, KY on July 12, 1928, to the late Olen “Buck” Jessie and Zula Katherine Janes Jessie. Olen was a self-employed Truck Driver for over 50 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of the Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
wcluradio.com
James “Jim” Edward Troy
James “Jim” Edward Troy, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Baptist East in Louisville. He had suffered during the last few years with kidney cancer. He was 80 years of age. He was the son of the late Edward Luther and Gladys “Tibby” Duvall Troy and...
wnky.com
Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO comments on new future location in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bluegrass Supply Chain has invested 25 million dollars in a new facility here in Bowling Green. This will be their second location here in town where they will offer 110 full-time jobs from supervisors to forklift drivers. Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO John Higgins said this new facility is looking to be completed in the next 18 months and is excited for the economic impact it will have on the area.
WBKO
Bowling Green, Warren County tourism generated $287.7 million in 2021 direct visitor spending
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tourism in Warren County, in 2021, generated 2,553 jobs, $65.6 million of labor income and a total of $287.7 million in direct visitor spending and an indirect spend of over $400 million. Compared to 2020, 2021 was a banner year for the local hospitality industry.
KFVS12
Cattle disease detected in Ky.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
kentuckytoday.com
New cattle disease in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, cattle disease has been detected in two herds located in different parts of the state, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn announced on Friday. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian...
wdrb.com
As industrial boom continues in Hardin County, more businesses aim to call it home
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As work begins on Ford's Blue Oval SK plant in Glendale, the opportunity to bring business to Hardin County is getting attractive. Due to the location of the county on the state's map, and the addition of the battery plant, industry leaders believe Elizabethtown is an ideal spot for growth.
wcluradio.com
Logo recommendation to head to mayor for approval
GLASGOW — A Tennessee-based marketing and branding firm is expected to reveal later this month a complete branding and identity package created for the city of Glasgow. The presentation was expected by late May, but additional work continued through most of the summer. Steve Chandler, the owner of Chandlerthinks, began work last summer on the project and is expected to reveal his work at an Aug. 22 meeting of the city council.
WBKO
Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
WBKO
Robotic-assisted knee surgery advances teachers life in Southern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Imagine a surgeon in the operating room with help from a robot. Dr. Christopher Patton, MD, is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist that practices at TriStar Greenview. He says, “I control the robot arm, and I use that saw to make very precise cuts.”. Well,...
wcluradio.com
Samuel Steven “Steve” Ennis
Samuel Steven “Steve” Ennis of the Grab Community of Green County, son of the late Verman Cook Ennis and Virgie Alice Trowbridge Ennis, was born on Thursday, October 21, 1948 in Green County and departed this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was 73 years, 9 months, and 20 days of age.
wcluradio.com
Jackie Lee Perry
Jackie Lee Perry, 67, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a member of Highland General Baptist Church and a son of the late Colbie G. Perry, Sr. and Ruthie Lee Linville Perry and husband of the late Glenda Faye Graves Morgan Perry.
WTVQ
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
wcluradio.com
Sharon Ann Williams
Sharon Ann Williams was born July 12, 1954 in Louisville, KY to her parents Deloris Marie Marshall Harris and Emmitt Williams. She entered peace Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility. Sharon Ann Williams was a loving Mother and Grandmother. She loved to dance and make you...
WBKO
Glasgow school system creates new position for visual impairment teacher
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Independent School System has approved the creation of a position in the district. Due to the growing need in Barren County, the district will be creating a position for a Visual Impairment Teacher. According to the CDC, there are over 140,000 visually impaired...
WBKO
Rich Pond Elementary students ‘slide’ into the new year in a new building
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was the first day of school for many districts around the state including Warren County Schools. Warren County students were sliding into the new year as 830 students at Rich Pond Elementary walked through the doors to a new building this morning. “It became...
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try
Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
wnky.com
Warren County homeowners react to new bus stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Imagine looking out your window to see children hanging out in your yard. That’s what one Bowling Green woman woke up to this week. Valarie Phelps has lived in her cul-de-sac off of Louisville Road for the last 12 years. Since she moved there,...
