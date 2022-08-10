ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Olen Engram Jessie

Olen Engram Jessie, 94, of Glasgow, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab Facility. He was born in Edmonton, KY on July 12, 1928, to the late Olen “Buck” Jessie and Zula Katherine Janes Jessie. Olen was a self-employed Truck Driver for over 50 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of the Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
GLASGOW, KY
James “Jim” Edward Troy

James “Jim” Edward Troy, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Baptist East in Louisville. He had suffered during the last few years with kidney cancer. He was 80 years of age. He was the son of the late Edward Luther and Gladys “Tibby” Duvall Troy and...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO comments on new future location in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bluegrass Supply Chain has invested 25 million dollars in a new facility here in Bowling Green. This will be their second location here in town where they will offer 110 full-time jobs from supervisors to forklift drivers. Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO John Higgins said this new facility is looking to be completed in the next 18 months and is excited for the economic impact it will have on the area.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Cattle disease detected in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
HART COUNTY, KY
New cattle disease in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, cattle disease has been detected in two herds located in different parts of the state, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn announced on Friday. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian...
KENTUCKY STATE
Logo recommendation to head to mayor for approval

GLASGOW — A Tennessee-based marketing and branding firm is expected to reveal later this month a complete branding and identity package created for the city of Glasgow. The presentation was expected by late May, but additional work continued through most of the summer. Steve Chandler, the owner of Chandlerthinks, began work last summer on the project and is expected to reveal his work at an Aug. 22 meeting of the city council.
GLASGOW, KY
Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Samuel Steven “Steve” Ennis

Samuel Steven “Steve” Ennis of the Grab Community of Green County, son of the late Verman Cook Ennis and Virgie Alice Trowbridge Ennis, was born on Thursday, October 21, 1948 in Green County and departed this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was 73 years, 9 months, and 20 days of age.
GREEN COUNTY, KY
Jackie Lee Perry

Jackie Lee Perry, 67, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a member of Highland General Baptist Church and a son of the late Colbie G. Perry, Sr. and Ruthie Lee Linville Perry and husband of the late Glenda Faye Graves Morgan Perry.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
Sharon Ann Williams

Sharon Ann Williams was born July 12, 1954 in Louisville, KY to her parents Deloris Marie Marshall Harris and Emmitt Williams. She entered peace Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility. Sharon Ann Williams was a loving Mother and Grandmother. She loved to dance and make you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try

Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Warren County homeowners react to new bus stops

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Imagine looking out your window to see children hanging out in your yard. That’s what one Bowling Green woman woke up to this week. Valarie Phelps has lived in her cul-de-sac off of Louisville Road for the last 12 years. Since she moved there,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

