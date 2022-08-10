CALIFORNIA, USA — As temperatures have remained manageable in the 90s for the last few weeks, triple digits are set to arrive and stick around for the week. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Tuesday 11:00 am until Friday night. The Sacramento area is expecting temperatures from 106-108. Meanwhile even hotter temperatures are expected further north in Redding with temperatures ranging from 106-110.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO