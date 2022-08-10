Read full article on original website
Related
abc10.com
'If you're not at the table, you're on the menu': Increasing Latino voter turnout in California
"I didn't believe my vote mattered until I was really engaged with communities. Our vote is our voice, our voice is our vision," said Kimberly Gudino, Brown Issues.
abc10.com
LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care
MIAMI — LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule this month, and it...
abc10.com
A stretch of triple digit heat to arrive as early as Sunday
CALIFORNIA, USA — As temperatures have remained manageable in the 90s for the last few weeks, triple digits are set to arrive and stick around for the week. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Tuesday 11:00 am until Friday night. The Sacramento area is expecting temperatures from 106-108. Meanwhile even hotter temperatures are expected further north in Redding with temperatures ranging from 106-110.
Comments / 0