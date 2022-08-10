ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Newburgh residents, business owners complain about new cashless parking meters

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago



If you plan on parking in downtown Newburgh, make sure you bring your credit or debit card.

The city replaced its old coin-only parking meters with cashless ones as of Monday.

Since then, News 12 has received several complaints from residents and business owners who say they’re difficult to use and exclude low-income city residents who only use cash.

“This is ridiculous. Especially the surcharge,” said one man News 12 saw paying to park.

The meters charge 25 cents every 15 minutes plus a mandatory 15 cent surcharge to use a debit or credit card.

Christine Bello owns Chris Dian Florist on Broadway and says the city’s decision to install them is out of touch with the city’s largely low-income demographic.

“They eliminated an entire portion of my customer base by making this strictly cards,” said Bello. “So many of my customers do not have credit cards. They don’t have bank accounts. They don’t have smartphones. What were they thinking?”

Residents who live downtown are also required to pay daily for street parking.

The meters are installed along the city’s business corridor on Broadway, Liberty, Prospect and Grand streets.

The boat launch parking lot on River Road is now pay to park for the first time.

Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey says the new meters create new revenue for the city to continue to grow and revitalize.

“Businesses have merchant validation options for their customers and residents can park in municipal lots," says Harvey.

Harvey said street parking is free before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Comments / 2

Jeremy Cardoza
3d ago

The city of Newburgh is stealing from us y because the parking law enforcement give tickets to cars that parked in the wrong side and the street cleaners never comes

Reply
5
 

