Sen. Schumer tours Hunts Point Market ahead of possible renovations

Bronx residents and Hunts Point Market vendors may soon see a renovation to the Bronx market.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer toured the Hunts Point Market alongside local elected officials in a conscious effort to revamp the market.

The market has been around for over two centuries, home to merchants, farmers and over 2,000 union jobs.

A proposed $380 million was applied for to renovate the Hunts Point Market, with the proposed revamp projected to bring in 1,000 new union jobs, a complete rebuild for efficient food distribution and improvements to sustainability and fuel.

Schumer and Rep. Ritchie Torres were able to secure separate grants that can be used to renovate the Hunts Point Market from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. However, the market will need to wait and see if their $380 million proposal is accepted.