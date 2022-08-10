Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Related
Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend
Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
ABC6.com
Anawan Brewing Company announces they will not reopen after devastating February fire
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts brewery that burned down in February announced Saturday they will not be reopening their doors. “Although an extremely hard one, we have made the difficult decision to not rebuild,” Anawan Brewing Company wrote in a social media post. “The reasoning behind my...
Free Fun Friday: Family Four Pack to Water Wizz
It's been a hot summer. Really hot. As nice as fans and air-conditioning are, there's only so much sitting inside the house we can tolerate before boredom strikes. Water Wizz, southern New England's largest water park. This Wareham destination has been cooling off and entertaining families for decades and it's still the place to go.
ABC6.com
Beach in Narragansett closed on weekdays due to staff shortage
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Saturday that a Narragansett beach will be closed on the weekdays due to lack of staffing. Environment officials said starting Monday, Scarborough South State Beach will only be open on the weekends until Labor Day. The change...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Outdoor Dining in Boston's North End Extended Through September
The outdoor dining program in Boston's North End will continue for a few more weeks, through the end of September, a city representative confirmed Friday. They cited the fact that there have not been any major issues with compliance in the historic neighborhood, the only one where businesses have been charged thousands of dollars to let patrons eat outside this summer, a plan that generated controversy when it was first announced.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Southwick’s Zoo Upcoming Special Events!
Southwick’s Zoo has some upcoming special events! Event dates and details are subject to change without notice, so please check the Southwick’s Zoo website before heading out.. Southwick’s Zoo remains open on all holidays during the zoo season (April through October). Upcoming Spring Events:. August 14: Sounds...
Brewing company to remain closed after being destroyed by fire
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of Anawan Brewing Company in Rehoboth, whose building was destroyed by a fire six months ago, has decided not to re-open. “It is with careful consideration and deep regret that I must inform you that Anawan Brewing Company will not be opening its doors again. Although an extremely hard […]
There’s a Gas Station in New Bedford That Sells Nostalgic School Chicken Sandwiches
I've found the holy grail of chicken sandwiches and it's just a hop-skip-jump away in New Bedford. Excuse me for a few moments while I devour the rest of this tasty sandwich before confessing my undying love for school cafeteria food. As a kid, I was always a fan of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
NECN
Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns
"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
Turnto10.com
Extreme drought effects residents, landscapers in Bristol County
(WJAR) — The grass is being watered on the greens and tees at Touisset Country Club in Swansea thanks to a well sprinkler system, but other parts of the course are not doing as well under extreme drought conditions. Swansea is one of many towns in Southern New England...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westport’s Nickname for Summer Residents Has Curious Origins
Welcome to Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, contractors and other blue-collar types. Route 6 up north is considered the "city" part of town. Meanwhile, anyone living south off of Horseneck Road or Narrow Avenue resides in the sticks. Westport is a simple...
NECN
Dine Out Boston 2022 Spotlight: Zaz Asian-Latin Fusion Cuisine
Treat yourself to a delicious meal for a special price during Dine Out Boston! The event, formerly known as Restaurant Week Boston, is put on by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau now through August 20th. Participating restaurants offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, many with options...
GoLocalProv
NEW: Middletown Estate With View of Cliff Walk Hits Market for $25 Million
A $25 million Middletown property has just hit the market. Current owner Anthony Spiratos shared the announcement on Friday. "Today, on behalf of the Spiratos Family, I’m officially announcing that we have listed our estate, Sea View Villa on Easton’s Point, for a listing price of $25 million.
NECN
During MBTA Train Shutdowns, Some Boston City Workers Get Remote Work Flexibility
Some Boston city workers may be able to work from home during the weekslong shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line and closure of the Green Line north of the Government Center. The city is one of the employers around the area flexing schedules to deal with the sudden closures. Orange...
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
fallriverreporter.com
Several crews respond to local waters for a boat fire with one aboard
A boat was damaged by fire Friday after multiple crews responded to the scene to put out the flames. This afternoon, the United States Coast Guard Cutter Coho, alongside the Block Island Harbormaster, Narragansett Fire, and Newport Fire, responded to a 38-ft vessel with an engine fire 1.5 miles west of Block Island with 1 person on board.
Here’s Why This Massachusetts Town Was Banned From Using the Bathroom
While residents in New Hampshire have experienced a few blackouts this summer due to wind and overworked power grids, it appears Massachusetts is now facing a brownout. This week, Provincetown declared a "Sewer Emergency." No, that’s not a Ninja Turtles videogame – it’s a measure that banned people from washing...
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities, Ferreira Construction, Century Paving announces road construction, street milling, and street paving to take place
A bulletin has been issued to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning construction, milling, and paving that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of August 15th. Delays and road closures are possible at these locations:
Comments / 0