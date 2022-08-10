ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver, MA

Comments / 0

 

FUN 107

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Free Fun Friday: Family Four Pack to Water Wizz

It's been a hot summer. Really hot. As nice as fans and air-conditioning are, there's only so much sitting inside the house we can tolerate before boredom strikes. Water Wizz, southern New England's largest water park. This Wareham destination has been cooling off and entertaining families for decades and it's still the place to go.
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Beach in Narragansett closed on weekdays due to staff shortage

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Saturday that a Narragansett beach will be closed on the weekdays due to lack of staffing. Environment officials said starting Monday, Scarborough South State Beach will only be open on the weekends until Labor Day. The change...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
NECN

Outdoor Dining in Boston's North End Extended Through September

The outdoor dining program in Boston's North End will continue for a few more weeks, through the end of September, a city representative confirmed Friday. They cited the fact that there have not been any major issues with compliance in the historic neighborhood, the only one where businesses have been charged thousands of dollars to let patrons eat outside this summer, a plan that generated controversy when it was first announced.
BOSTON, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Southwick’s Zoo Upcoming Special Events!

Southwick’s Zoo has some upcoming special events! Event dates and details are subject to change without notice, so please check the Southwick’s Zoo website before heading out.. Southwick’s Zoo remains open on all holidays during the zoo season (April through October). Upcoming Spring Events:. August 14: Sounds...
SOUTHWICK, MA
WPRI 12 News

Brewing company to remain closed after being destroyed by fire

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of Anawan Brewing Company in Rehoboth, whose building was destroyed by a fire six months ago, has decided not to re-open. “It is with careful consideration and deep regret that I must inform you that Anawan Brewing Company will not be opening its doors again. Although an extremely hard […]
REHOBOTH, MA
NECN

Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns

"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Extreme drought effects residents, landscapers in Bristol County

(WJAR) — The grass is being watered on the greens and tees at Touisset Country Club in Swansea thanks to a well sprinkler system, but other parts of the course are not doing as well under extreme drought conditions. Swansea is one of many towns in Southern New England...
SWANSEA, MA
FUN 107

Westport’s Nickname for Summer Residents Has Curious Origins

Welcome to Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, contractors and other blue-collar types. Route 6 up north is considered the "city" part of town. Meanwhile, anyone living south off of Horseneck Road or Narrow Avenue resides in the sticks. Westport is a simple...
WESTPORT, MA
NECN

Dine Out Boston 2022 Spotlight: Zaz Asian-Latin Fusion Cuisine

Treat yourself to a delicious meal for a special price during Dine Out Boston! The event, formerly known as Restaurant Week Boston, is put on by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau now through August 20th. Participating restaurants offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, many with options...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Several crews respond to local waters for a boat fire with one aboard

A boat was damaged by fire Friday after multiple crews responded to the scene to put out the flames. This afternoon, the United States Coast Guard Cutter Coho, alongside the Block Island Harbormaster, Narragansett Fire, and Newport Fire, responded to a 38-ft vessel with an engine fire 1.5 miles west of Block Island with 1 person on board.
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Liberty Utilities, Ferreira Construction, Century Paving announces road construction, street milling, and street paving to take place

A bulletin has been issued to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning construction, milling, and paving that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of August 15th. Delays and road closures are possible at these locations:

