Perez Tire Center relocates from Bridgeport to Stratford

Perez Tire Center has relocated from Bridgeport to 1800 Stratford Ave. in Stratford.

Mayor Laura Hoydick was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Stratford Wednesday morning.

The owner of the business, Benny Perez, says his new location is right over the Bridgeport-Stratford line.

Perez invited the public to check his new headquarters.

"Here at Perez Tire Center, it's not about the money that we're going to get out of you, it's more about the relationship that we're going to build," said Perez.

Perez said it wasn't easy surviving the pandemic but that he's come out stronger on the other end and is currently hiring new employees.