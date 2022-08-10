ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

ABC10

Local CEO's get soaked in support of ALS awareness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Local CEO's in the greater Sacramento area got soaked with ice cold water to raise awareness for nervous system disease Friday. The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, association Sacramento chapter held their first annual CEO soak. The group teamed up with the downtown commons to raise money and awareness about ALS.
ABC10

Nearly 21,000 fish die in 'catastrophic failure' at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — A 'catastrophic failure' at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture has resulted in the loss of nearly 21,000 fish. According to UC Davis, the loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure. The university says they are committed to making changes to the facility to ensure something similar doesn't happen again.
WILDLIFE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise

A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Legionnaires' disease outbreak traced to two more Napa County sites

NAPA COUNTY -- An outbreak in Napa County of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has been traced to two more sites, county health officials said Thursday.  Legionella is a bacteria that can cause illness when inhaled and can be found in aerosolized water such as from fountains, hot tubs and air conditioning units in large buildings.  Thirteen people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' that they contracted in Napa County and one person has died from it since July 11. Currently, 10 people have recovered from the ailment and two remain in the hospital, the county said.  On Aug. 3,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | August 13-14

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Mole festival, a poetry and music show, and even a brunch market!. The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields

A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

California fast food worker bill faces key test Thursday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California bill that has pitted food workers against the franchisees and giant companies that employ them will face a key legislative test in the State Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Assembly Bill 257, also known as the Fast Food Accountability and Recovery Act, would create...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Citrus Heights trail to start construction after COVID delays

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The once delayed Citrus Heights Arcade-Cripple Creek Trail is expected to resume construction this fall, according to city engineers. The nearly 3-mile, multi-use loop trail will connect seven parks to a neighborhood, several schools and Sunrise Mall. The route will start at Wachtel Way and end at the Sunrise MarketPlace area, once complete.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Davis, CA [2022 Updated]

A restaurant bucket list is a must-have item for all of us. If you haven’t crafted one, just use ours. (We won’t mind, really). Our choices range from fine dining spots to BBQ joints, pizza joints, and others. You’ll find something that suits you. The following are...
DAVIS, CA
SANAF News

HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in India

Manteca City Council member Gary Singh took responsibility for the council's actions and did what was best for the Manteca community as a whole by speaking out against a “Health for Humanity-Yogathon 2022” proclamation that was issued earlier this year to a group affiliated with a Nazi-Inspired extremist group that targets and persecutes minorities in India.
MANTECA, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills Brewfest set to return in September

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The El Dorado Hills Brewfest is set to return in September for its 4th annual event. The event will bring over 40 breweries, cideries, and wineries to the Serrano Visitor Center--Village Green on Saturday, September 10, from 3 -7 p.m. The El Dorado Hills Brewfest will also include unlimited tastings, food trucks, music, games and entertainment.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
