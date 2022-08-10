Read full article on original website
Local CEO's get soaked in support of ALS awareness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Local CEO's in the greater Sacramento area got soaked with ice cold water to raise awareness for nervous system disease Friday. The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, association Sacramento chapter held their first annual CEO soak. The group teamed up with the downtown commons to raise money and awareness about ALS.
Nearly 21,000 fish die in 'catastrophic failure' at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — A 'catastrophic failure' at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture has resulted in the loss of nearly 21,000 fish. According to UC Davis, the loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure. The university says they are committed to making changes to the facility to ensure something similar doesn't happen again.
Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise
A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
Legionnaires' disease outbreak traced to two more Napa County sites
NAPA COUNTY -- An outbreak in Napa County of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has been traced to two more sites, county health officials said Thursday. Legionella is a bacteria that can cause illness when inhaled and can be found in aerosolized water such as from fountains, hot tubs and air conditioning units in large buildings. Thirteen people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' that they contracted in Napa County and one person has died from it since July 11. Currently, 10 people have recovered from the ailment and two remain in the hospital, the county said. On Aug. 3,...
10 weekend events in Northern California | August 13-14
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Mole festival, a poetry and music show, and even a brunch market!. The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends...
Climate change doubles likelihood of ‘megastorms,’ extreme flooding in California: study
With every degree that the Earth gets warmer, the likelihood for a “megastorm” increases, too, the study found.
Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields
A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
California short 41K nurses, and a new campaign blames state nursing board as reason why
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Experts say there’s a need for 41,000 more registered nurses in California, and a new campaign launched Wednesday to address it. Stand Up 4 Nurses said the State's Board of Registered Nursing is in part to blame because it puts excessive caps on enrollment, limiting the amount nurses.
South Sacramento mother fed up with homeless encampment near neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A South Sacramento Mom is fed up with a homeless encampment she says her family has to deal with on a daily basis. She reached to ABC10 after calling Sacramento city officials, fire, and police and getting nowhere. "The first time that I came out here...
Folsom Cordova educators protest 'revolving door,' demand better pay, benefits
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Educators who are molding the future for children are now in a fight locally for better wages. Hundreds protested at the Folsom Cordova Unified School (FCUSD) Board of Education meeting, drawing attention to what they're calling a 'revolving door.' The educators dressed in their red shirts, expressed their concerns and frustrations.
California fast food worker bill faces key test Thursday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California bill that has pitted food workers against the franchisees and giant companies that employ them will face a key legislative test in the State Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Assembly Bill 257, also known as the Fast Food Accountability and Recovery Act, would create...
Antioch building region's 1st desalination plant to increase fresh drinking water
With no end in sight to California’s drought, one East Bay city is moving forward with plans for the region’s first desalination plant to increase its supply of drinking water.
Roseville senior care facility hosts birthday party for 105 year old veteran
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — World War II veteran Richard Cheevers achieved a major milestone Tuesday, celebrating his 105th birthday!. Cheevers was born on Aug. 9, 1917 in Lovington, Illinois. His mother was a stay-at-home mom, and his father was a cobbler. He has two brothers and one sister. Cheevers was...
Citrus Heights trail to start construction after COVID delays
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The once delayed Citrus Heights Arcade-Cripple Creek Trail is expected to resume construction this fall, according to city engineers. The nearly 3-mile, multi-use loop trail will connect seven parks to a neighborhood, several schools and Sunrise Mall. The route will start at Wachtel Way and end at the Sunrise MarketPlace area, once complete.
At Least 1 Dead, 11 People Sickened in Napa County After Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak in California
According to California health officials, at least one person died and 11 others were sickened by Legionnaires' disease in Napa County, including three people who are still hospitalized with the rare illness. The county health department said that the Legionella bacteria that causes the disease has been detected in the...
20 Best Restaurants in Davis, CA [2022 Updated]
A restaurant bucket list is a must-have item for all of us. If you haven’t crafted one, just use ours. (We won’t mind, really). Our choices range from fine dining spots to BBQ joints, pizza joints, and others. You’ll find something that suits you. The following are...
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in India
Manteca City Council member Gary Singh took responsibility for the council's actions and did what was best for the Manteca community as a whole by speaking out against a “Health for Humanity-Yogathon 2022” proclamation that was issued earlier this year to a group affiliated with a Nazi-Inspired extremist group that targets and persecutes minorities in India.
New Amazon tech will let you pay with your palm at Sacramento Whole Foods
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento will be among a new wave of California cities that will let people pay with their palm at Whole Foods. The technology from Amazon is called "Amazon One," a palm recognition and payment service. It was initially launch in Seattle, Austin and certain stores in New York and Los Angeles.
El Dorado Hills Brewfest set to return in September
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The El Dorado Hills Brewfest is set to return in September for its 4th annual event. The event will bring over 40 breweries, cideries, and wineries to the Serrano Visitor Center--Village Green on Saturday, September 10, from 3 -7 p.m. The El Dorado Hills Brewfest will also include unlimited tastings, food trucks, music, games and entertainment.
What is the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act measure that will appear on the ballot
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Voters will see a measure on their ballot this November about Sacramento’s unhoused population. The Sacramento City Council voted 7-2 to advance the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022 in a special meeting Tuesday night. If passed by voters, the measure would allow city officials to provide more shelters for […]
