Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the GM plant in Orion Township
thecentersquare.com
Michigan school district charges $263 for info on millions of COVID spending
(The Center Square) – A Freedom of Information Act request submitted to Kalamazoo Public Schools to learn how the district spent more than $63 million in federal taxpayer money was met with a $263.66 price tag. The Center Square submitted the FOIA to KPS in late July. The federal...
fox2detroit.com
ORION TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The suspect of a fatal assault at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township was arraigned in court Saturday morning on an open murder charge. 48-year-old Astrit Gjon Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, is being held without bond in the Oakland County...
WDIO-TV
More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan are being advised to boil their drinking water after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities include Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy. The enormous pipe in St. Clair...
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man accused of hosting white nationalist ‘hate camp’ gets probation
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A member of a white supremacist group that hosted a ‘hate camp’ at his property in Michigan will pend five years on probation after pleading no contest to three charges. Tristan Webb, 20, was ordered to serve five years of probation under ‘strict...
ClickOnDetroit.com
LAKE ORION, Mich. – The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation. UPDATE: Cleaning service employee murdered coworker during fight at GM Orion Assembly plant, police say. There was an altercation between two people inside the plant early Thursday morning, just before 1:30 a.m.,...
The Oakland Press
Donations sought to help with funeral costs of man slain at GM plant
As the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office considers charges against a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant on Aug. 11, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for a memorial service and burial. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, died from multiple...
Roberston and Bushi were working at the dock area when Bushi allegedly beat Robertson to death, according to Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said.
michiganradio.org
Some communities still under boil-water advisory as crews work to repair SE Michigan water main
Update: Saturday, August 13, 4:19 p.m. The Great Lakes Water Authority has lifted a boil water advisory for 11 Metro Detroit communities. Communities for which the advisory has been lifted are: the City of Auburn Hills, Clinton Township, the City of Flint, Flint Township, the City of Lapeer, Orion Township, the City of Pontiac, the City of Rochester Hills, the City of Sterling Heights, the City of Troy, and the City of Utica.
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan officials activated the State Emergency Operations Center Saturday afternoon in an effort to better respond a major water main break that is impacting more than a dozen Metro Detroit communities. The SEOC has been activated to help coordinate “response and recovery efforts of state agencies and local government” after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
fox2detroit.com
No-contact recommendations lifted in Huron River chemical spill
FOX 2 - Officials have lifted the no-contact recommendations with the Huron River after a recent to Tribar toxic chemical spill originating in Wixom. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that the amount of chromium released to the river is not at a risk level for human health on Friday, although sampling will continue.
wgrt.com
Water Main Break at Metcalf Road Affects Water Service in Southeast Michigan
A water main break at the Metcalf Road plant of the Great Lakes Water Authority has resulted in water pressure issues and a boil water advisory for parts of Southeast Michigan. Officials are currently meeting to discuss the plan for handling the emergency, but Everbridge (an emergency alert system) has...
fox2detroit.com
1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
St. Clair’s Clinton Avenue becomes less residential following second conditional rezoning
Clinton Avenue in St. Clair is slowly becoming less of a family-oriented residential street and more of a commercial, mixed use and multi-family residential street following two recent conditional rezonings. At the beginning of July, the city council granted a conditional rezoning on the southwest corner of Clinton and Eighth...
Detroit News
Commerce Twp. man dies in Saginaw Bay rip current, officials say
A 65-year-old Commerce Township man died Thursday after he was swept up in a rip current in Saginaw Bay, officials said. The victim, identified as Kerry Atwell, was standing on a sandbar at 11 a.m. Thursday with another 65-year-old man in the rough water of Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay when a wave knocked them both over, the Huron County Sheriff's Office said.
