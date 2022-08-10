ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 1

Related
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Security Guards#Gross Negligence#Oxford
WDIO-TV

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan are being advised to boil their drinking water after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities include Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy. The enormous pipe in St. Clair...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Oakland Press

Donations sought to help with funeral costs of man slain at GM plant

As the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office considers charges against a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant on Aug. 11, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for a memorial service and burial. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, died from multiple...
PONTIAC, MI
michiganradio.org

Some communities still under boil-water advisory as crews work to repair SE Michigan water main

Update: Saturday, August 13, 4:19 p.m. The Great Lakes Water Authority has lifted a boil water advisory for 11 Metro Detroit communities. Communities for which the advisory has been lifted are: the City of Auburn Hills, Clinton Township, the City of Flint, Flint Township, the City of Lapeer, Orion Township, the City of Pontiac, the City of Rochester Hills, the City of Sterling Heights, the City of Troy, and the City of Utica.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

No-contact recommendations lifted in Huron River chemical spill

FOX 2 - Officials have lifted the no-contact recommendations with the Huron River after a recent to Tribar toxic chemical spill originating in Wixom. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that the amount of chromium released to the river is not at a risk level for human health on Friday, although sampling will continue.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Commerce Twp. man dies in Saginaw Bay rip current, officials say

A 65-year-old Commerce Township man died Thursday after he was swept up in a rip current in Saginaw Bay, officials said. The victim, identified as Kerry Atwell, was standing on a sandbar at 11 a.m. Thursday with another 65-year-old man in the rough water of Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay when a wave knocked them both over, the Huron County Sheriff's Office said.
HURON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy