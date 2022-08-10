NY Blood Center seeing decline in donors, low blood supply

The need for blood donors in New York City continues to grow, and the New York Blood Center is urging residents of the five boroughs to come donate.

Officials at the New York Blood Center say they would like to be at a five- to seven-day supply but right now are closer to a one- to two-day supply.

A blood drive was held at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

“Working as a doctor. I work with very sick patients, and they require a lot of blood and a lot of help,” said resident doctor Nicole Buchely. “It is always important to have people to donate blood to help them out.”

New York Blood Center officials and health care workers say the pandemic impacted the amount of blood donors.

