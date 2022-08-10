Two people have died and 17 are injured after a man reportedly drove his car into a crowd and later killed his mother in a neighbouring town in Pennsylvania. State troopers arrested suspect Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes of Nescopeck in the Columbia County mass casualty incident on Saturday, WBRE/WYOU reported. Police believe that the same 24-year-old man is behind the Luzerne County assault that led to the death of a woman shortly after the Columbia County crash. Local outlet Press Enterprise reported that the woman was the suspect’s mother. He reportedly argued with her before fatally beating her. State...

COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA ・ 59 MINUTES AGO