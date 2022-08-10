ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings-on-hudson, NY

Hastings-on-Hudson police urge residents to lock car doors after string of break-ins

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Hastings-on-Hudson police say more than 10 cars were broken into Tuesday night, and all of the vehicles were unlocked at the time.

Police say the break-ins happened in the vicinity of Jefferson Avenue, Rosedale Avenue, Mt. Hope Boulevard, Ravensdale Road, and Farragut

Avenue. Police say the perpetrators aren’t breaking windows or damaging cars, they’re stealthily checking door handles.

Officials say the solution is simple: lock car doors and remove valuables.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

