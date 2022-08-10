Effingham County Clerk’s Office Seeking Election Judges/ Help America Vote Day is Next Week

Read full article on original website
Effingham County Board to Meet Monday
The Effingham County Board is set to meet on Monday, August 15th at 4:00pm. Recognize Persons Who Wish to Speak on Agenda/Non-Agenda Items. Resolution – Honoring Troy Davis on his Retirement after 36 Years of Service with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department. Resolution – Honoring Eric Higgs on...
Shelby County Board Meeting – Circus Video Included
While the Shelby County Board pays a company to basically point out how many different problems they have, which included adding more problems to be solved during last night’s meetings, we sit back and have to laugh because we have been pointing out those very same problems for years and never charged them a penny. The entire meeting video is below, and we urge fresh popcorn and drinks as the show is like none other we have witnessed in some time.
BAILEY’S OFFICE FISCALLY RESPONSIBLE
(LOUISVILLE) Due to responsible spending and careful management of state resources, State Senator Darren Bailey’s office is returning $58,000 from his district’s FY22 operating budget to state coffers. The Clay County farmer said yesterday that his team in the 55th District has spent the last year helping constituents while operating within a fiscally strong, responsible budget and he takes pride in the fact that his office is returning the $58,000 back to the state. Each year, senate districts are allotted certain amounts of money for district operations. Senator Bailey’s district was allotted $214,000 for Fiscal Year 2022.
Energy costs bring State Rep. Chris Miller and IL Freedom Caucus together for town hall
EFFINGHAM — The cost of living isn’t cheap in Illinois. For many, energy costs are a particular concern this summer with hot weather and high inflation. Some constituents are looking for answers. “I had a disabled veteran call me the other day…and he said his electric bill from...
Teutopolis Board of Education to Meet Monday Evening
The Teutopolis Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, August 15th at 6:00pm. Board Business – Consent Agenda*- Approval of Minutes; Set Date and Time for Budget Hearing; Approve Hazardous Bus Route Conditions; Approve the Review of Safe Return to School Plan Recommendations e. Authorize Band & Fine Arts Uniform Purchase; Consider a Motion to Approve the Tentative Budget; Discussion of District Goal Setting.
Shelby County – Chairman’s Legal Declaration Debunked By IDOT
Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman made a legal declaration in response to a citizen’s question about the legality of a County Board member being appointed to the position of Acting Engineer for the County. As referenced in this article, we contacted the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), regarding this matter and their response is most telling.
Brownstown Board of Education to Meet Monday
The Brownstown Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, August 15th at 7:00pm. Public Hearing 7:00pm- Concerning the intent of the Board to issue $240,000 Workin Cash Fund Bonds to increase the District’s working cash fund. Motion to approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of the...
Route 45 closing in Effingham for Rebuild Illinois project
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of U.S. Route 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closing next week as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The project being worked on in Effingham will be a $2.9 million reconstruction of the road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. Construction will begin on Monday and will […]
City of Decatur Swears in Four New Officers
August 11, 2022 – The City of Decatur swore in four new police patrol officers on Thursday, August 11. The four officers were Alexzander Kater, Tia Kuenzel, Brianna Lockwood, and Jonathan Welton. Along with these new additions, the police force is still searching for more officers to add to ensure safety in the City of Decatur.
Bus grants to assist public transit
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – Decatur and Springfield are receiving millions of dollars in federal grant money according to Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. Decatur will get $16.8 million. Springfield will collect $5.9 million from a Low-No Emissions program designed to support the transition of the nations public transit bus fleets to cleaner burning energy.
Back To School Letter From ROE #11 Regional Superintendent
Welcome to the 2022-2023 school year. My hope as we begin this school year is we all have awakened to the great potential that lies ahead when we put the passion of our words into action on behalf of our schoolchildren. Last year, several ROE #11 superintendents traveled to Springfield...
Illinois State Police Investigation Leads To Felony Charges In The Death Of An Edgar County Man
An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) death investigation resulted in the arrest of Preston Wallace, a 20-year-old male of Paris, IL, for First Degree Murder. Also arrested was Gabriel Wallace, a 38-year-old male of Paris, IL, for Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony), and Mob Action (Class 4 Felony). Gabriel Wallace was also arrested on two unrelated Class X felony warrants for Home Invasion.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 59 year old Mark A. Davidson of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended, a Fayette County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth, and a DeWitt County FTA warrant for violating an order of protection. Mark was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Trevor L. Gandy of Springfield for a Shelby County FTA warrant for MFG/deliver cannabis 30-500g. Trevor posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Nathan M. Beccue of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant for...
Long Creek under boil order
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) Long Creek Water customers are under a boil order until further notice. Residents are asked to boil water for cooking for five minutes before using said the Long Creek Water Superintendent Wayne Dotson. A pipe from the treatment plant needed to be repaired. It is now fixed, said Dotson. Their Facebook […]
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Individual In Connection With Theft Early This Morning
UPDATE 08/11/22 8:46PM: From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. The sheriff’s office has terminated our search in the Xenia Area for the suspect from this morning’s theft. After conducting a thorough search, there is no evidence to lead us to believe the suspect is still in the area. Our office will continue to investigate the theft and release more information at the appropriate time. We would also like to say thank you for the support shown to our office today while we were investigating this theft in the Xenia area.
Decatur turns out for second annual Punk on Park fest
DECATUR — Decatur’s newest street fest might never have happened if not for Illinois’ COVID-19 lockdown. After months of quarantining in 2020, Peggy Baity, who owns the Art Farm art gallery and shop in downtown Decatur, just wanted to do something. So, she took her shop and...
LRS Expands into Central Illinois with Doty Sanitation Acquisition
BEECHER CITY, Ill. -- LRS, among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers, today announced the acquisition of Beecher City, Ill.-based Doty Sanitation, a highly-respected provider of residential, commercial and roll-off collection services in central Illinois; financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.
St. Elmo woman charged with 2 Felonies in connection with vehicle accident
A St. Elmo woman has been charged with 2 Felony counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a vehicle accident. 42 year old Misty D. May of St. Elmo has been charged with Failure to Stop After Have An Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, which is a Class 4 Felony. The information in the charge alleges May failed to stop her vehicle and allegedly left the scene after being involved in an accident where an individual was injured in the accident. The second charge is Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information says that May is alleged to have knowingly damaged the property of the same individual in damage to their vehicle in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.
Our Town Mt. Zion: Morse Driveways, Inc
Robby Morse Owner/Operator of Morse Driveways, Inc, joins us with details on his asphalt paving business. We pave driveways, parking lots, repair roadways, R/R crossings – Seal coat and crackfill. Driveway or parking lot issues. We are a locally owned family business in Decatur, IL since 1991. We hold...
