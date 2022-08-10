ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich’s St. Roch’s Church receives permit to hold feast on Hamilton Avenue School field at last minute

By Annelise Hanshaw
Register Citizen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday

Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

When does school begin for Greenwich’s private schools? Administrators reveal changes for the school year

GREENWICH — As back-to-school advertisements populate television screens, ideas of new pens, notebooks and laptops begin to fill students’ heads. For Greenwich’s largest private schools, the first day is about a month away — and schools have been working on new developments far longer than families have been shopping for school supplies.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich school board OKs plan for 660-student Central Middle School — with flexibility if enrollment grows

GREENWICH — The Central Middle School building committee finally has a roadmap to designing Greenwich Public Schools’ newest building. The Board of Education held numerous special meetings over the spring and summer to determine what size building would have longevity in central Greenwich, and Thursday evening, the board approved a 115,311-square-foot plan.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Greenwich, CT
Register Citizen

Brien McMahon High School Class of ‘72 prepares to celebrate 50th reunion in September

NORWALK — The Class of 1972 at Brien McMahon High School will celebrate its 50th reunion next month. The members of the Class of ‘72 will hold the reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at St. Ann’s Club, located at 16 Hendricks Ave. All members of the graduating class are invited to enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring dinner, cocktails and a DJ. There will also be a cash bar.
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Insurance#Gps#Pollution Insurance#Hamilton Avenue School#Feast#St Roch Church#Greenwich Public Schools#Board Of Education#Catholic Mutual
sheltonherald.com

New principals named for Shelton’s Mohegan, Sunnyside schools

SHELTON — One principal’s departure has led to new leaders for two city elementary schools. Longtime Sunnyside School Principal Amy Yost recently announced she was leaving the school, which led to two moves — the shifting of Mohegan School Principal Darla Lussier to Sunnyside and the hiring of John Coppola to man the helm at Mohegan.
SHELTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Scribe

Well-situated Building at the Intersection of Downtown + East Rock!

Building is located in the intersection of downtown and East Rock, with easy access to neighborhood favorites such as Blue State, Koffee, Pokemoto, and Oriental Pantry. 38 Trumbull is around the corner from downtown & Yale! The property is across the street from the Yale Shuttle on Trumbull St. and Orange St.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Few interested in developing key downtown sites in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Located in the heart of downtown on Broad and State streets, the historic McLevy Hall would seem to be an attractive investment for developers who recognize the neighborhood’s potential. But when the economic development department — located just across the street in the government center —...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Moses Wheeler: Legendary Housatonic Ferryman

Before the bridge bearing his name carried cars and trucks over the Housatonic River, Moses Wheeler carried passengers across the same stretch of water as the operator of the first ferry from Stratford to Milford—over 350 years ago. Providing a crucial transportation service, the Wheeler family continued to operate the ferry in southwestern Connecticut for three generations.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Red Cross helping family after New Haven fire Saturday

NEW HAVEN — A New Haven family is receiving support from the American Red Cross after a fire on Mill River Street Saturday, according to the nonprofit organization. Crews responded to the fire just before 8 p.m., according to the New Haven Fire Department. An adult and a child...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy