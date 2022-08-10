Greenwich’s St. Roch’s Church receives permit to hold feast on Hamilton Avenue School field at last minute

Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Register Citizen
Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday
Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
NewsTimes
When does school begin for Greenwich’s private schools? Administrators reveal changes for the school year
GREENWICH — As back-to-school advertisements populate television screens, ideas of new pens, notebooks and laptops begin to fill students’ heads. For Greenwich’s largest private schools, the first day is about a month away — and schools have been working on new developments far longer than families have been shopping for school supplies.
Register Citizen
Greenwich school board OKs plan for 660-student Central Middle School — with flexibility if enrollment grows
GREENWICH — The Central Middle School building committee finally has a roadmap to designing Greenwich Public Schools’ newest building. The Board of Education held numerous special meetings over the spring and summer to determine what size building would have longevity in central Greenwich, and Thursday evening, the board approved a 115,311-square-foot plan.
Register Citizen
New Fairfield, Sherman Catholic churches merge, sparking ‘new energy’
The merging of New Fairfield's Saint Edward the Confessor and Sherman's Holy Trinity into one parish has sparked a sense of excitement among members of the local Catholic community, their pastor says. "There's a new energy and...
Register Citizen
Stamford’s First Congregational Church was sold to provide housing. What will it take to make that happen?
STAMFORD — A century-old church. A swath of required open space. A 60-inch sewer pipe. A developer argued to Stamford’s Planning Board that, for years, that puzzle of logistical roadblocks has slowed progress on building a new housing project on land once owned by First Congregational Church in Downtown Stamford.
Register Citizen
Brien McMahon High School Class of ‘72 prepares to celebrate 50th reunion in September
NORWALK — The Class of 1972 at Brien McMahon High School will celebrate its 50th reunion next month. The members of the Class of ‘72 will hold the reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at St. Ann’s Club, located at 16 Hendricks Ave. All members of the graduating class are invited to enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring dinner, cocktails and a DJ. There will also be a cash bar.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield woman goes from teacher to children’s party planner with her Silly Goose business
RIDGEFIELD - Town resident and former elementary school teacher Kate Haase-MacDonald said she has always had a "silly, lighthearted side.". She said her personality, combined with her passion as an activities coordinator, was what motivated her to open a multi-sensory business she named Silly Goose. Silly Goose. caters to...
Shelton shoe store donates money to help Norwalk man awaiting heart and liver transplant
Hawley Lane Shoes in Shelton is donating 20% of proceeds from sales at its store to help a man awaiting a double organ transplant.
Register Citizen
How did Stamford’s Alive at Five do this summer? 15,000+ tickets sold despite heat wave and a COVID cancellation
STAMFORD — Another Alive at Five series is in the books with a total of about 16,000 tickets sold this summer. It was the concert series’ second year at the city’s Mill River Park. The Stamford Downtown Special Services District previously held the shows at Columbus Park.
sheltonherald.com
New principals named for Shelton’s Mohegan, Sunnyside schools
SHELTON — One principal’s departure has led to new leaders for two city elementary schools. Longtime Sunnyside School Principal Amy Yost recently announced she was leaving the school, which led to two moves — the shifting of Mohegan School Principal Darla Lussier to Sunnyside and the hiring of John Coppola to man the helm at Mohegan.
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
Register Citizen
Connecticut school districts can’t find enough teachers: ‘We must address working conditions’
With a new school year only weeks away, some Connecticut school districts face a startling problem: They don't have enough teachers. Amid the multi-year disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers, administrators and education officials say recruiting and retaining...
Register Citizen
The Dish: NHL’s Cam Atkinson shops on Greenwich Ave with family; Martha Stewart opens Bedford-inspired eatery
Scene… Actor Michael Weatherly (from "NCIS" and "Dark Angel") was seen enjoying dinner at Gabriele's of Westport, as was CNN journalist, political commentator and Westport resident Alisyn Camerota . Out there… Lifestyle guru...
Scribe
Well-situated Building at the Intersection of Downtown + East Rock!
Building is located in the intersection of downtown and East Rock, with easy access to neighborhood favorites such as Blue State, Koffee, Pokemoto, and Oriental Pantry. 38 Trumbull is around the corner from downtown & Yale! The property is across the street from the Yale Shuttle on Trumbull St. and Orange St.
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
Register Citizen
New Haven, Spinnaker dedicate 135 units at Audubon apartments; break ground for 66 more
NEW HAVEN — City officials joined the developer of the Aububon New Haven apartments Wednesday both to dedicate 135 new units and break ground for 66 new apartments around the corner on Audubon Street. Both sections are part of a total 470-unit complex that takes up more than an...
Register Citizen
Few interested in developing key downtown sites in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Located in the heart of downtown on Broad and State streets, the historic McLevy Hall would seem to be an attractive investment for developers who recognize the neighborhood's potential. But when the economic development department — located just across the street in the government center —...
connecticuthistory.org
Moses Wheeler: Legendary Housatonic Ferryman
Before the bridge bearing his name carried cars and trucks over the Housatonic River, Moses Wheeler carried passengers across the same stretch of water as the operator of the first ferry from Stratford to Milford—over 350 years ago. Providing a crucial transportation service, the Wheeler family continued to operate the ferry in southwestern Connecticut for three generations.
Person Falls On Tracks, Hit By Train At Bridgeport Train Station
A person who fell on the tracks at a Fairfield County train station was struck by a train. The incident took place at the Bridgeport Train Station around 9:10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the MTA, the person fell on the tracks and was struck by a train from...
Register Citizen
Red Cross helping family after New Haven fire Saturday
NEW HAVEN — A New Haven family is receiving support from the American Red Cross after a fire on Mill River Street Saturday, according to the nonprofit organization. Crews responded to the fire just before 8 p.m., according to the New Haven Fire Department. An adult and a child...
