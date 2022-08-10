ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Metro News

Rite Aid agrees to settlement to resolve opioid-related lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Rite Aid has agreed to pay the state millions of dollars to resolve a lawsuit related to the opioid crisis. The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday the settlement may add up to $30 million as the company addresses claims it failed to maintain diversion controls and contributed to the oversupply of opioid medications in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Leaders agree action is necessary to improve education proficiency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s leaders agree improvements to the state’s schools are necessary as education proficiency continues to lag. The discussion about the need for action stems from the state Department of Education’s release of statewide assessment data from the 2021-2022 academic year. While students made academic progress from the prior year — when classes moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic — proficiency rates still lagged behind previous years.
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Cancer Causing Chemical Subject of Kanawha Co. Public Hearing

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold its second in-person meeting next week to discuss ethylene oxide emissions in western Kanawha County. The chemical has been classified as a carcinogen by federal regulators, raising concerns about the heightened risk of cancer to local residents. During a four...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Guard members begin training for jail help Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second time since 2018, the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is calling on the West Virginia National Guard to help it give a break to some overworked correctional officers. Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Thursday calling on the Guard to help...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency to address jail staffing shortages

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today issued a State of Emergency to address critical staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia. The State of Emergency empowers the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel sufficient to alleviate staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities.
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Gov. Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia jails

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency concerning financial and staffing problems at West Virginia’s county jails. The governor says many jails are critically short-staffed on corrections officers because neighboring states offer much higher pay. He says the legislature needs to provide more funding for pay raises.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley nursing student attends drug prevention training

Carley Knuckles, a junior nursing student at the WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus, recently attended the 21st Annual Mid-Year Training Institute hosted by Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA), which aims to create and maintain safe, healthy and drug-free communities globally. Knuckles is passionate about mental health, substance use...
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Scheme which bilked Millions from people worldwide was operating in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A fraudulent scheme which took Millions of victims for hundreds of thousands of dollars was being operated out of Huntington. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said so far, his office has been able to charge ten people tied to the fraudulent scheme. He said those in the group were very crafty in how they stalked victims.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNT-TV

First defendant in Raylee Browning trial sentenced to prison

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The first of three adults who were convicted of causing the December 26, 2018, death of 8-year-old Raylee Browning was sentenced in Fayette County Circuit Court, Friday, August 12, 2022. Judge Paul Blake sentenced Julie Browning, 39, to three to 15 years in prison. Julie...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
SOUTH POINT, OH
WOWK 13 News

When is Trick-or-Treat in Charleston, West Virginia?

KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022. According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crime spike in Charleston, West Virginia: A trend or a fluke?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A recent crime spike has left many wondering, “Is the rate of violence rising in Charleston?” According to statistics, no. The number of murders recorded so far this year is seven, which is similar and even lower than previous years, according to the Charleston Police Department. However, with four shootings in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lancaster Farming

West Virginia Finds Swine Flu at County Fair

West Virginia has reported swine influenza in pigs at the Jackson County Fair. The state Ag Department and Department of Health and Human Resources responded July 29 to reports of pigs with respiratory symptoms and fever at the fair in western West Virginia. Tests came back as presumptive positives and...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Delaware company acquiring South Charleston-based Clearon

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Delaware-based chemical company announced Friday its plans to acquire Clearon Corp. and its South Charleston plant. Solenis wants to finalize its acquisition before the end of the year. The companies will continue to act independently from the other until the transaction is complete. Clearon...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

