Metro News
Rite Aid agrees to settlement to resolve opioid-related lawsuit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Rite Aid has agreed to pay the state millions of dollars to resolve a lawsuit related to the opioid crisis. The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday the settlement may add up to $30 million as the company addresses claims it failed to maintain diversion controls and contributed to the oversupply of opioid medications in West Virginia.
WDTV
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal indictment was dropped against two West Virginia pharmacists and a drug company accused of fueling West Virginia’s drug epidemic on Thursday. A federal judge in Ohio dismissed the indictment against Devonna Miller-West, the former owner of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, who was charged...
Metro News
Leaders agree action is necessary to improve education proficiency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s leaders agree improvements to the state’s schools are necessary as education proficiency continues to lag. The discussion about the need for action stems from the state Department of Education’s release of statewide assessment data from the 2021-2022 academic year. While students made academic progress from the prior year — when classes moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic — proficiency rates still lagged behind previous years.
wvpublic.org
Cancer Causing Chemical Subject of Kanawha Co. Public Hearing
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold its second in-person meeting next week to discuss ethylene oxide emissions in western Kanawha County. The chemical has been classified as a carcinogen by federal regulators, raising concerns about the heightened risk of cancer to local residents. During a four...
Metro News
Guard members begin training for jail help Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second time since 2018, the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is calling on the West Virginia National Guard to help it give a break to some overworked correctional officers. Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Thursday calling on the Guard to help...
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency to address jail staffing shortages
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today issued a State of Emergency to address critical staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia. The State of Emergency empowers the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel sufficient to alleviate staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities.
wfxrtv.com
Gov. Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia jails
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency concerning financial and staffing problems at West Virginia’s county jails. The governor says many jails are critically short-staffed on corrections officers because neighboring states offer much higher pay. He says the legislature needs to provide more funding for pay raises.
wvpublic.org
Preventing The Spread Of Swine Flu And Uncovering The Dental Gap On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, swine flu was recently detected at the Jackson County Junior Fair. The good news is, it's not considered much of a problem. But as Chris Schulz reports, with the West Virginia State Fair this week, state officials are taking all precautions to stop the spread of the virus.
Beckley nursing student attends drug prevention training
Carley Knuckles, a junior nursing student at the WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus, recently attended the 21st Annual Mid-Year Training Institute hosted by Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA), which aims to create and maintain safe, healthy and drug-free communities globally. Knuckles is passionate about mental health, substance use...
Local foreign exchange student reunited with Ukrainian family in West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Denys Pavlov is a 17-years-old who came to Buffalo High School last year from the Ukraine. As a foreign exchange student, he was planning to head back home, but when Russia invaded his country in February, everything changed for his family. “It was hard on me because I didn’t understand […]
Metro News
State treasurer’s office announces anniversary SMART529 scholarship sweepstakes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — To commemorate the 20th anniversary of West Virginia’s SMART529 College Savings Plan, state Treasurer Riley Moore has announced a scholarship sweepstakes. West Virginia families can enter their children aged 14 and younger to win one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships which will be randomly awarded...
Metro News
Scheme which bilked Millions from people worldwide was operating in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A fraudulent scheme which took Millions of victims for hundreds of thousands of dollars was being operated out of Huntington. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said so far, his office has been able to charge ten people tied to the fraudulent scheme. He said those in the group were very crafty in how they stalked victims.
WVNT-TV
First defendant in Raylee Browning trial sentenced to prison
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The first of three adults who were convicted of causing the December 26, 2018, death of 8-year-old Raylee Browning was sentenced in Fayette County Circuit Court, Friday, August 12, 2022. Judge Paul Blake sentenced Julie Browning, 39, to three to 15 years in prison. Julie...
WSAZ
Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
Metro News
3 Fayette County adults going to prison for roles in little girl’s death
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — A Fayette County father and two women are going to prison for 3 to 15 years for mistreating the man’s young daughter and then ignoring her when she got sick before she died. Eight-year-old Raylee Browning’s father, his girlfriend at the time and her sister...
When is Trick-or-Treat in Charleston, West Virginia?
KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022. According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working […]
Crime spike in Charleston, West Virginia: A trend or a fluke?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A recent crime spike has left many wondering, “Is the rate of violence rising in Charleston?” According to statistics, no. The number of murders recorded so far this year is seven, which is similar and even lower than previous years, according to the Charleston Police Department. However, with four shootings in […]
Lancaster Farming
West Virginia Finds Swine Flu at County Fair
West Virginia has reported swine influenza in pigs at the Jackson County Fair. The state Ag Department and Department of Health and Human Resources responded July 29 to reports of pigs with respiratory symptoms and fever at the fair in western West Virginia. Tests came back as presumptive positives and...
Metro News
Delaware company acquiring South Charleston-based Clearon
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Delaware-based chemical company announced Friday its plans to acquire Clearon Corp. and its South Charleston plant. Solenis wants to finalize its acquisition before the end of the year. The companies will continue to act independently from the other until the transaction is complete. Clearon...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
