Sylacauga, AL

Shelby Reporter

Calera Elementary School welcomes students during first day

CALERA – Excitement was the word of the day as hundreds of students filed into Calera Elementary School on the mornings of Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12 for many students’ first day back. “We’re always excited (for the first day),” Principal Shannon Montgomery said. “We’re tired,...
CALERA, AL
wbhm.org

Some 3rd graders in local schools could be held back under new law

More than one-fifth of Alabama’s third graders last spring failed to pass a standardized reading test. In more than 50 schools across the state, 50% or more of the students ended third grade without necessary reading skills needed by that age, according to the test results released recently by the state.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Elmore County Board of Education Holds Special Called Meeting Thursday

The Elmore County Board of Education held a special called meeting on August 11, 2022. The Superintendent and five of seven board members were present, with Joey Holley and Leisa Finley being absent. Attendance was small with only a couple of community members present. The meeting was streamed live on Facebook for those who wanted to watch but the video was only available for live viewing.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery mayor featured in PBS documentary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a newly released documentary film. Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience. The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
#Curtains#Rigging#Highschool#Sylacauga High School#The Sylacauga City School#Supporting Programs
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress

MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. The cemetery board currently has $175,000 to begin delivering dignity to some of the area's forgotten, neglected graveyards. And after a recent meeting with Alabama's attorney general, the board's chairman says it now has a better understanding of its authority to take action. Learn more in the video above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. This content is imported from...
ALABAMA STATE
southerntorch.com

Candidate Johnny C. Cochran Campaigned in Fort Payne & Gadsden

Johnny C. Cochran is the Libertarian Party candidate in a three-way race for Alabama’s U.S. Congressional District Four. This past weekend he had several stops in the Fort Payne & Gadsden areas. “This past weekend meeting folks along the World’s Longest Yard Sale reaffirmed the theory behind my candidacy....
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
chelseabuzz.com

Gallery: Hornets roll past Talladega in jamboree

The Chelsea High School football team got its first live action against an opponent on Thursday night when it traveled to Talladega for a jamboree contest. Chelsea won the jamboree 56-0, and while it doesn’t count towards the team’s official record, it was a strong start to the season, which will officially kick off next Thursday, August 18, against Helena. That game will be played in Montgomery as part of the AHSAA Kickoff Classic.
TALLADEGA, AL
AL.com

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, AL
CBS 42

Shelby County shares plan for growth and development in the future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County is updating its comprehensive plan for growth and development. People are wanting to see more outdoor spaces, walkable entertainment and trails as well as recreation areas. The county has seen rapid growth since its last comprehensive plan which was released nearly 20 years ago. The county sent out a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
aldailynews.com

Nearly 800 Alabamians sign up for rapid worker training programs

Nearly 800 Alabamians have signed up for a new, rapid workforce training platform launched earlier this year by the Alabama Community College System. As of Wednesday, 292 people had completed the certificate programs that take about three weeks and combine online work and on-site training at campuses around the state.
ALABAMA STATE

