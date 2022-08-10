Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby Reporter
Calera Elementary School welcomes students during first day
CALERA – Excitement was the word of the day as hundreds of students filed into Calera Elementary School on the mornings of Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12 for many students’ first day back. “We’re always excited (for the first day),” Principal Shannon Montgomery said. “We’re tired,...
Calhoun County Commission Recognizes Great Start to the School Year
Calhoun County, AL - The Calhoun County Commission held their regularly called meeting on August 11, 2022. Elected Official/Department Head Comments – No Comments. Jamarco Young, d/b/a Jays Mart (2nd reading)
wbhm.org
Some 3rd graders in local schools could be held back under new law
More than one-fifth of Alabama’s third graders last spring failed to pass a standardized reading test. In more than 50 schools across the state, 50% or more of the students ended third grade without necessary reading skills needed by that age, according to the test results released recently by the state.
wbrc.com
Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore County Board of Education Holds Special Called Meeting Thursday
The Elmore County Board of Education held a special called meeting on August 11, 2022. The Superintendent and five of seven board members were present, with Joey Holley and Leisa Finley being absent. Attendance was small with only a couple of community members present. The meeting was streamed live on Facebook for those who wanted to watch but the video was only available for live viewing.
Adolphus Jackson is first Black president of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
Anniston Fire Chief Proud of Expanding Training Center
Anniston, AL – Anniston Fire Department Chief, Jeff Waldrep, was proud to show the current state of construction at the Anniston Regional Training Center located at 5302 McClellan Blvd in Anniston.
WSFA
Montgomery mayor featured in PBS documentary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a newly released documentary film. Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience. The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head back to school, but there’s a new one that needs your attention. It’s the opt-in for school counseling and mental health services form and if...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress
MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. The cemetery board currently has $175,000 to begin delivering dignity to some of the area's forgotten, neglected graveyards. And after a recent meeting with Alabama's attorney general, the board's chairman says it now has a better understanding of its authority to take action. Learn more in the video above.
wvtm13.com
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. This content is imported from...
RMC Board of Directors and Leadership Team Announced Strategic Exploration Process
Anniston, AL – The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) Board of Directors and leadership team announced today that they have launched a strategic exploration process to determine if a potential partner could help sustain and improve local access to high-quality, low-cost care close to home and support the long-term growth of Northeast Alabama.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southerntorch.com
Candidate Johnny C. Cochran Campaigned in Fort Payne & Gadsden
Johnny C. Cochran is the Libertarian Party candidate in a three-way race for Alabama’s U.S. Congressional District Four. This past weekend he had several stops in the Fort Payne & Gadsden areas. “This past weekend meeting folks along the World’s Longest Yard Sale reaffirmed the theory behind my candidacy....
Oldest Black church in Jefferson County celebrates 165 years
Mt. Joy Baptist Church in Trussville, the only church in Jefferson County founded by enslaved people and still active, has been worshiping since 1857. That history remains important to the 200-member congregation, said the Rev. Larry Hollman, pastor since 1992. The church sits on 2.5 acres it has owned since...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
chelseabuzz.com
Gallery: Hornets roll past Talladega in jamboree
The Chelsea High School football team got its first live action against an opponent on Thursday night when it traveled to Talladega for a jamboree contest. Chelsea won the jamboree 56-0, and while it doesn’t count towards the team’s official record, it was a strong start to the season, which will officially kick off next Thursday, August 18, against Helena. That game will be played in Montgomery as part of the AHSAA Kickoff Classic.
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
Shelby County shares plan for growth and development in the future
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County is updating its comprehensive plan for growth and development. People are wanting to see more outdoor spaces, walkable entertainment and trails as well as recreation areas. The county has seen rapid growth since its last comprehensive plan which was released nearly 20 years ago. The county sent out a […]
aldailynews.com
Nearly 800 Alabamians sign up for rapid worker training programs
Nearly 800 Alabamians have signed up for a new, rapid workforce training platform launched earlier this year by the Alabama Community College System. As of Wednesday, 292 people had completed the certificate programs that take about three weeks and combine online work and on-site training at campuses around the state.
Comments / 0