The Chelsea High School football team got its first live action against an opponent on Thursday night when it traveled to Talladega for a jamboree contest. Chelsea won the jamboree 56-0, and while it doesn’t count towards the team’s official record, it was a strong start to the season, which will officially kick off next Thursday, August 18, against Helena. That game will be played in Montgomery as part of the AHSAA Kickoff Classic.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO