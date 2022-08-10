CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed, and four other people were wounded following a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of West 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed the victims were struck by gunfire. Initial reports say the offender may have been shooting from a vehicle.A 19-year-old woman, identified as Tacara Tunstall by the Medical Examiner's Office, was shot in the chest and arm and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where she was pronounced dead.A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.An 18-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso and transported to Holy Cross in fair condition.No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 38 MINUTES AGO