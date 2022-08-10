Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet 'The New Grey'
RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- The band "The New Grey" joined Racine & Me in studio to perform two songs. The band is made up of members: Johnny Franchino, Mike Hartl, Luis Santana. Johnny says the group came up with their name because they have a collaborative approach to their genre of music, and they are in the 'grey' area when it comes to the definition of their influences.
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
wtmj.com
The Mall is back in Court
What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
CBS 58
Sticky motivation: Teen starts sticker business to aid personal collection
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just like so many kids Bradley Page loves to collect comic books and anything Star Wars. LEGOs especially are his true passion. He loves them so much the Riverwest teen started a sticker business so he can buy even more. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Michael...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
CBS 58
MPS says teacher shortage felt harder this year, pool of applicants smaller
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With the first day of school just around the corner, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is working hard to fill teacher vacancies in certain districts. "We are making sure every classroom will have a person and have it be staffed at day one," said Adria Maddaleni, Chief of Human Resources at Milwaukee Public Schools.
wisc.edu
Welcoming Our New Faculty!
This summer, we are welcoming a few new members to Wisconsin Surgery as faculty! Learn more about them below. Kelly Collins, MD joins us as an Associate Professor within the Division of Transplantation. In addition, she is also the UW Health Surgical Director for two pediatric transplant programs: kidney and liver. Dr. Collins returns home to Wisconsin after obtaining her undergraduate degree here at UW-Madison, alongside completing her medical degree and general surgery residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She also completed a fellowship in transplant at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. She has an interest in simulation and feedback in surgical training and serves on the Fellowship Training Committee of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons. Prior to joining Wisconsin Surgery she was a senior staff surgeon at Henry Ford Hospital and surgical director for the pediatric liver disease and liver transplant program at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
rollingout.com
City of Milwaukee honors ‘The Chi’ leading actor Jacob Latimore and mother
On Aug. 10, Jacob Latimore and his mother Latitia Taylor were honored in the city of Milwaukee with a Proclamation during Bronzeville Week. Aug. 10 will officially be known as “Jacob Latimore Day” and “Latitia Taylor Day” in the city of Milwaukee. Taylor spoke to a...
shepherdexpress.com
Historic Highway 41’s Memorable Stretch of Commerce
Historic Highway 41 was constructed in 1926 as the major North-South highway between Chicago and Milwaukee. This was the original route between the two cities until Interstate 94 was constructed in the mid ‘60s. Worth noting is U.S. Highway 41 runs from Miami, Florida to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It winds its way through the Everglades of Florida, into Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
Milwaukee's The Hop streetcar extension loses out on federal grant
Proponents hoped the $33 million extension would be included in the latest round of transportation awards from the federal government. But it didn't make the cut.
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
CBS 58
Meet June, a beagle pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, to introduce us to June, a beagle pup available for adoption. June is from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. Oatman also talked about how people can support the humane society. CLICK HERE for more.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
captimes.com
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New Festival Foods in Hartford, WI now open
Hartford, WI – The new Festival Foods in Hartford, WI opened today, Friday, August 12, 2022. Actually, the store had shoppers on Thursday, and there was a total buzz of activity as the bakery cases were filled, deli trays were stacked, the meat counter was loaded with prime cuts, and the final to-do list was checked as the new store prepped to officially open.
CBS 58
47th Morning Glory Art Fair returns to Deer District this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the 47th year, Milwaukee is hosting the Morning Glory Art Fair. One hundred and thirty artists and craftsmen from around the country will pack the Deer District to sell their specialty items-- from jewelry to woodworking, photography, fiber art and much more. You can find just about every type of medium at the fair.
CBS 58
How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
