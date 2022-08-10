Effective: 2022-08-14 05:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Bradley; Campbell; East Polk; Hamilton; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Southeast Monroe; Union; West Polk Patchy Dense Fog this Morning Patchy areas of dense fog this morning across the Plateau, southeast Tennessee, and southwest North Carolina, especially near area lakes and streams, will reduce visibility to one- quarter mile or less early this morning. When traveling this morning, be prepared for sudden drop in visibility due to the fog. Give yourself extra room between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Drive with caution and slow down. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning giving way to partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.

