2 shot on Indy’s northwest side

By Matt Christy
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of Village Trace Boulevard, a residential area off Guion Road.

Police said officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Both victims are said to be in stable condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the shooting investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

The shooting comes only a few hours after a deadly shooting at a gas station on Indy’s northside.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.

