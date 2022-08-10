Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Your Health: Bringing back an old cancer treatment
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 2 million people will be told they have cancer this year. The first line of defense typically involves chemotherapy. A harsh drug that ravages the body while killing cancer cells. Stephen Lynch was thrown a curve ball a few years ago when a colonoscopy revealed...
WILX-TV
Your Health: A new treatment for a rare form of leukemia
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia (LGL leukemia) is a rare form of leukemia with about 1,000 cases diagnosed in the United States each year. There is no cure for LGL leukemia, but doctors said many cases are slow-growing, so patients can live long lives and be treated with medication.
WILX-TV
Michiganders encouraged to enroll in free preschool program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials are encouraging parents of 4-year-old children to check out the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP). The GSRP is Michigan’s nationally-recognized state-funded preschool, free to families to qualify. “Preschool helps develop children academically, physically and socially. A high-quality early education program like GSRP helps...
WILX-TV
Ingham County using survey to map internet upgrade
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The federal government is requiring Michigan have a five-year plan to provide internet for underserved and rural communities in Ingham County. That includes schools and businesses. The county has created a survey to pinpoint those areas. It includes an internet speed test that will let residents...
WILX-TV
Beagles saved from breeding facility learning how to be dogs in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 2,000 beagles have been rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia. Officials estimate it will take 60 days to remove them all. Homes will have to be found for them, and they’ll need to be taught how to adjust to normal life, outside of the facility. 10 of those beagles were brought to mid-Michigan’s Capital Area Humane Society.
WILX-TV
Residents celebrate VETFEST in Livingston County
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A large event for veterans took place on Saturday where over 50 veteran specific resource providers were on site. The event was called VETFEST and it was hosted by VETLIFE. According to the non-profit organization, Saturday’s VETFEST was the largest free veteran event in the state...
WILX-TV
Finding the correct care at Clinton County Medical Center and OUCH Urgent Care
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 stopped by CCMC and OUCH to learn about what services they both provide. OUCH provides Telemedicine, Covid testing, x-rays, lab testing, TB testing, sports physicals. Ouch sees patients of all ages. CCMC has a radiology department offering x-ray, ultrasounds, mammograms, echos. They also now perform their own CT scans. Women’s health services and metabolic testing.
WILX-TV
‘No Guns at Recess’ - Students rally in Lansing at Michigan Capitol Building
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School shootings have a lot of students in the United States demanding action from legislators. Most students will be back in the classroom soon and they are worried about how they will be protected against gun violence. March for Our Lives organizers and other protesters laid...
WILX-TV
Sunshine continues and new potato chip flavors announced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will bring warmer temps this week. Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to talk about some new potato chip flavors, a rescue dog steals the spotlight in Hollywood plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
Eaton County rejects proposed $10,000 bonuses for deputies
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - It was not the result Eaton County Sheriff Reich wanted for his deputies. Friday, the sheriff’s request to the county for $10,000 bonuses to help recruit and retain deputies was denied. The bonuses, which would’ve come from the federal government’s “American Rescue Plan,” were proposed...
WILX-TV
A nice Friday with rain on the way this weekend, plus snack food mashups
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews the weekend’s weather and if we’re going to experience fall-like temperatures soon. Plus a change in COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC, some football news, and a mashup that snack lovers are sure to enjoy. ALMANAC INFORMATION for August...
WILX-TV
Izzo Agrees To Contract Extension
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Thursday men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has agreed to a contract extension. It continues as a five year rollover arrangement and compensation has been increased to an average of $6.2 million per year. Izzo begins his 28th season as head coach this fall. The arrangement must be approved by the board of trustees at a September 9th meeting.
WILX-TV
Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
WILX-TV
Jury can’t reach verdict in engineers’ Flint water trial
DETROIT (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial in a dispute over partial liability for Flint, Michigan’s lead-contaminated water. The jury couldn’t reach a verdict after hearing months of evidence against two engineering firms, Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews and Newman. The firms were accused of not doing enough to get Flint to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier.
WILX-TV
Gas leak causes evacuation, road closure in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several homes were evacuated in Lansing Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak. Cooper Avenue, between Pattengill and Marion avenues, was shut down shortly before 5:30 p.m. Police said a construction crew caused a leak from a 4-inch gas line and they had to evacuate the...
WILX-TV
What are the weekend’s rain chances? Plus some traffic-stopping art
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at our rain chances for the weekend and if the air conditioners will get the weekend off. Plus Claudia Sella is looking at how a community is responding to the cancellation of the youth football season, we have an update on the homicide investigation at a GM plant, how to name a hippo, and what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Smoltz Sr. Passes Away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Smoltz, Sr. has died at the age of 79. He would have turned 80 next month. He is the father of baseball hall of famer John and his daughter Bernie. The elder Smoltz represented his son in August, 2015 when he was inducted into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest 3 for drug-related crimes in separate stops
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the First District made multiple drug-related arrests in Ingham County on Friday morning. During a morning traffic stop, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) said they arrested a 21-year-old for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Mar-A-Lago...
WILX-TV
Police asking for public help in finding boat stolen from Ingham County home
STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a boat and trailer stolen from an Ingham County residence. On July 18, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District were called to investigate a boat and trailer that had gone missing from a residence on Heeney road in Stockbridge.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) have arrested a Lansing woman finding a concealed gun in her possession during a traffic stop. On Thursday troopers from the MSP Lansing Post pulled over a vehicle being driven by a woman, 49, who was identified as being from Lansing. In the course of the stop, they say they found a concealed handgun.
