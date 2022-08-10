ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

More clouds with a small shower chance Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a cloudy end to the weekend, but conditions should remain mostly dry. Showers chances will be kept to a minimum. Temperatures will stay “cool” to finish the weekend before we get another warm up going into next week. Speaking of, next...
Scattered showers continue tonight & Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The heaviest rain so far today has been on the western side of the Lower Peninsula, and some in our viewing area have been more lucky than others when it comes to who has and hasn’t seen rain today. Chances will remain scattered heading into tonight, we should still see some rain lingering into Sunday too. On the flip side, the comfortable (and even fall-like!) temperatures will remain into Sunday.
Clouds and showers return this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our weather this week has been filled with sun and comfortable temperatures. We even got some great news with our Drought Monitor, with many areas improving at least slightly. But as we head into the weekend, we’ll have some occasional showers to deal with, along with...
Triathlon with a twist: registration for Bay County ‘driathlon’ is now open

BAY CITY, MI - Athletes will be heading to Bay County this September to show off their skills and compete in a multi-stage event. The Bay City Morning Rotary Club announced that its annual ‘driathlon’ is returning for its 11th year on Sept. 18. A driathlon is a bit different than a typical triathlon - the event replaces the traditional swimming event with a 5K kayak/canoe paddle. The paddle portion of the competition is followed by a 20K bicycle ride and a 5K run.
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
Rough Water, Rip Current Blamed for Saginaw Bay Drowning Death

Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) A 65-year-old man from Commerce Township is dead after being knocked over by a wave about 11:00 a.m. Thursday on Saginaw Bay. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the victim, Kelly Atwell, and another 65-year-old man, also from Commerce Township, were standing...
Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed

The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 13

A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. A Genesee County judge has been relieved from his in-person docket amid sexual harassment allegations. TV5 news update: Friday evening, Aug. 12. Updated: Aug. 12,...
Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves

AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. The Auburn teen lost his veggies and his homemade maple syrup. “My dad used to have a garden and we have...
Debris in road causes two-vehicle crash in Midland

MIDLAND, MI — A woman is hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on US-10 in Midland. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Midland police officers responded to the crash site on westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. They arrived to find the female driver of one vehicle pinned in...
