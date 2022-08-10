Read full article on original website
WNEM
More clouds with a small shower chance Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a cloudy end to the weekend, but conditions should remain mostly dry. Showers chances will be kept to a minimum. Temperatures will stay “cool” to finish the weekend before we get another warm up going into next week. Speaking of, next...
WNEM
Scattered showers continue tonight & Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The heaviest rain so far today has been on the western side of the Lower Peninsula, and some in our viewing area have been more lucky than others when it comes to who has and hasn’t seen rain today. Chances will remain scattered heading into tonight, we should still see some rain lingering into Sunday too. On the flip side, the comfortable (and even fall-like!) temperatures will remain into Sunday.
WNEM
Clouds and showers return this weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our weather this week has been filled with sun and comfortable temperatures. We even got some great news with our Drought Monitor, with many areas improving at least slightly. But as we head into the weekend, we’ll have some occasional showers to deal with, along with...
Triathlon with a twist: registration for Bay County ‘driathlon’ is now open
BAY CITY, MI - Athletes will be heading to Bay County this September to show off their skills and compete in a multi-stage event. The Bay City Morning Rotary Club announced that its annual ‘driathlon’ is returning for its 11th year on Sept. 18. A driathlon is a bit different than a typical triathlon - the event replaces the traditional swimming event with a 5K kayak/canoe paddle. The paddle portion of the competition is followed by a 20K bicycle ride and a 5K run.
Corndogs, carnival rides, races and more: it’s fair time in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - A Bay County summertime and agricultural tradition has returned for its 157th year. The Bay County Fair and Youth Exposition kicked off on Tuesday this week and it will continue until Saturday, Aug. 13. If you haven’t wandered down to the fair yet, there are still plenty of things to do this week in the remaining days of the fair.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
wsgw.com
Rough Water, Rip Current Blamed for Saginaw Bay Drowning Death
Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) A 65-year-old man from Commerce Township is dead after being knocked over by a wave about 11:00 a.m. Thursday on Saginaw Bay. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the victim, Kelly Atwell, and another 65-year-old man, also from Commerce Township, were standing...
wsgw.com
Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed
The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
WILX-TV
Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
abc12.com
65-year-old swimmer dies in possible rip current near Caseville
CASEVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a 65-year-old man got swept in a rip current before he drowned in Saginaw Bay near Caseville on Thursday. The Huron County Sheriff's Office says Kerry Atwell of Commerce Township near Detroit and another 65-year-old man were swimming on a sandbar in rough water conditions around 11 a.m. when a large wave knocked them over.
Bay County Fair 2022 still has one day left for family fun
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay County Fair has nearly come and gone another year. There’s still one more chance to get to the fairgrounds for the classic fair foods, carnival rides, pet the animals and more. Saturday, Aug. 12 features a horse show, a chance to browse through...
Lolobee’s, late-night coffee and tea lounge, opens in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Lolobee’s Lounge, a new late-night coffee and tea lounge, is preparing to celebrate its grand opening in Bay City. Lolobee’s recently opened at 106 S. Linn St., offering coffee, tea and community from noon to midnight every day except Wednesday when it is closed.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 13
A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. A Genesee County judge has been relieved from his in-person docket amid sexual harassment allegations. TV5 news update: Friday evening, Aug. 12. Updated: Aug. 12,...
WNEM
Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. The Auburn teen lost his veggies and his homemade maple syrup. “My dad used to have a garden and we have...
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Midland (Midland, MI)
The Midland Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on the westbound U.S. 10 in Midland Wednesday evening. At 6:05 p.m., a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue [..]
9th annual BBQ Cook-off to be held at Davison Farmers Market this Saturday
DAVISON, MI – Davison’s 9th annual family-friendly BBQ Cook-off event will be held this Saturday, August 13 at the Davison Farmers Market. The summertime BBQ Cook-off event is located at the market, 8110 E. Court St. It will kick off at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.
Flint firefighters issued all-clear at fatal house fire, but kids were still inside
FLINT, MI -- Two Flint firefighters who issued an all-clear during a house fire in May on West Pulaski Street never searched a room where two children who died were later found, according to an internal investigation by the city. The report written by Fire Chief Raymond Barton and obtained...
Debris in road causes two-vehicle crash in Midland
MIDLAND, MI — A woman is hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on US-10 in Midland. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Midland police officers responded to the crash site on westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. They arrived to find the female driver of one vehicle pinned in...
abc12.com
Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening. The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
