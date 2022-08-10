SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The heaviest rain so far today has been on the western side of the Lower Peninsula, and some in our viewing area have been more lucky than others when it comes to who has and hasn’t seen rain today. Chances will remain scattered heading into tonight, we should still see some rain lingering into Sunday too. On the flip side, the comfortable (and even fall-like!) temperatures will remain into Sunday.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO