HCSO sheriff says 'biggest heartache' was Andrew Warren 'acting as a legislator'

Nearly one week after Andrew Warren was suspended as the state attorney of the 13th Judicial Circuit, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said his "biggest heartache" about Warren was him "acting as a legislator" and "dismissing laws."

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Warren's suspension last Thursday and said it came after his staff compiled records and concluded that Warren "put himself publicly above the law."

On the same day of the announcement, ABC Action News contacted Attorney General Ashley Moody's office, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for more details about the records DeSantis was referencing. Both directed ABC Action News to DeSantis' office to request the records.

Following a back-to-school interview Wednesday morning, ABC Action News reporter Chad Mills asked Chronister if he could provide examples of cases that were not prosecuted and he thought should have been.

Chronister responded, "There's a lot of instances in cases that were dropped, cases that were dismissed. I think my biggest heartache was him acting as a legislator and dismissing laws. Prostitution homelessness, trespassing at a business, marijuana that's illegalized."

Chronister went on to say that while he appreciated Warren's passion if he wanted to be a legislator and enact laws or make sure laws aren't criminalized, he should do so as a legislator and not as a prosecutor.

"We need our prosecutor to prosecute crime — the same as we enforce crime. It's heart-aching; it's heart-wrenching when we have contact with a number of victims that aren't getting the justice they deserve," Chronister said.

He continued, "It's frustrating that you talk to law enforcement, and that's all Tampa law enforcement, that they do such great work, phenomenal work, such heavy lifting only to have their case dismissed for no legitimate reason."

Before telling Mills that any law enforcement agency could provide ABC Action News with an overwhelming amount of examples, Chronister said, "I just don't want to bash Andrew Warren. The governor is who suspended Andrew Warren; he's not a bad person. I supported the governor's suspension because I believe, firmly believe he was negligent in his duties as a prosecutor."

ABC Action News Anchor Paul LaGrone sat down with Warren Tuesday. His full interview can be seen on Full Circle this Sunday.