Delevan, NY

Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary has a big fundraiser coming up August 21

By Mike Randall
 3 days ago
Rosemary and Milt Miner started out with two ducks in 1980. Rosemary says, "They wandered onto our property and Milt felt sorry for them because they were two males. And we bought them some females and this is what happens."

What "happens" is the Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary in Delevan, New York. It is "A bird lovers paradise" and home to more than seven hundred birds and seventy-eight species.

Milt says, "We have the two largest covered aviaries in the world." Asked what they were thinking back 42 years ago and Rosemary says with a chuckle "We must be nuts!"

The birds are a lot of work and it costs big money to keep them all fed and the aviaries maintained. Milt estimates annual costs are about $60,000.

Their annual fundraiser helps with the costs of running this non-profit sanctuary. On August 21st from noon until 4 p.m., there will be the "Wild Wing Festival" with pizza, wings, music, and tours. You can get more information on their website .

Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Park is at 5067 Townline Road, Delevan, NY 1404.

