Big Boss Brewing to close Raleigh taproom, reopen new location in 2023

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBIkU_0hCN7Nba00

Raleigh's oldest craft beer maker is closing its taproom and looking for a new location.

Big Boss Brewing announced on social media Wednesday that its Wicker Drive taproom would soon close up shop. But Big Boss Brewing fans should not panic, the brewery is already looking for a new location to open by 2023.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the Wicker Drive taproom opened in 2006 as one of the city's first craft breweries.

"Our journey here at Big Boss Brewing has spanned so many adventures, events, great times, and great people...but all good things come to an end," the brewery said on social media.

Until the taproom closes, Big Boss Brewing will offer pints for $3 and daily specials on 6-packs.

