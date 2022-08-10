Jennifer Coolidge Shares Her Love of Platform Heels, ‘Thank U, Next’ and More for ‘Variety’

Click here to read the full article.

Jennifer Coolidge revealed all in her latest interview with Variety .

The “American Pie” actress sat down with the magazine for its “Uncovered” series on YouTube , answering questions during her editorial cover shoot . In the interview, Coolidge discusses a range of topics, including her experience earning an Emmy nomination for “The White Lotus,” sliding into Instagram DM’s and how she’d like to star in a Lil Nas X music video.

When asked if she prefers heels or flats, Coolidge had a clear answer: “I like platforms.”

It’s easy to see why; the style is one of the most popular during the current high heel renaissance, favored for its height-boosting soles. Block and stiletto-heeled pairs are some of the most popular iterations, as seen in new collections from brands including Kurt Geiger, Larroudé and Stuart Weitzman. Coolidge herself has worn numerous pairs over the years, as well.

In her interview, the “Legally Blonde” star also discussed her experience filming Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video , one of her most viral pop culture moments.

“‘Thank U, Next’ is iconic,” Colidge shared. “It’s an iconic song. It shouldn’t be a lot of heartache. I think you should just be like, ‘You know what? This didn’t work out. Thank you very much, but I’m moving on. Thank you, next.”

Coolidge’s interview followed her Variety cover for its first August 2022 issue, where she wore elegant and tropical-themed attire similar to that of her “White Lotus” character, Tanya. Coolidge’s footwear for the occasion encompassed strappy heeled sandals, as well as various dresses accented by sheer textures, floral prints and lace.

