Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

PGA Tour round three leaderboards for Fed Ex St. Jude Cup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The leaderboards are in for the 3rd round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This is the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the top golfers are performing for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. J. J. Spaun 68...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s our weekly list of the top five things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. FedEx St. Jude Championship: The 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway! Fans can enjoy music, food and, of course, golf. Aug. 10-14 TPC Southwind | 3325 Club at...
MEMPHIS, TN
Golf Channel

New putter, new caddie result in 5-under 65 for Rickie Fowler in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – For the second consecutive week, Rickie Fowler is riding the postseason bubble. Despite missing the cut at last week’s Wyndham Championship, Fowler clung to the final qualifying spot for the playoffs (No. 125 on the adjusted FedExCup points list). After opening with a 65 at TPC Southwind in his first round since parting ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, he was tied for fifth and projected at 73rd on the points list, just three spots outside of qualifying for the second post-season event.
actionnews5.com

PGA Tour leaderboard for tournament’s first round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboard is in for Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This year marks the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the best golfers are swinging for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. First Round Leaderboard:
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

PGA Tour second round leaderboards. Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought. The inmate, Samuel Hartman, escaped from his field maintenance crew assignment Friday morning. Shooting during Collierville basketball game injures 1, police say. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Lydian Kennin.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis VA 100 year centennial celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The VA has been open since 1922, caring for the health care needs of veterans. On Monday, August 15, at 11:00 am, the Memphis VA will celebrate it’s 100 years of service to veterans. The event will be held in the Memphis VA Health Care...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Millennium Tour: Turned Up! brings Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson to the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Millennium Tour is heading to the Bluff City but this time around it’ll be “turned up” a notch. “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” will bring artists who made their mark in the Hip Hop and R&B industry in the early 2000′s like Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and many more to the FedExForum on Nov. 5.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Chaos erupts at Crump stadium football jamboree; MSCS says no guns found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chaos and confusion filled the air at Crump Stadium after spectators reported hearing gunshots Friday night. Multiple football games were supposed to take place Friday at the stadium. “We started hearing different noises and it was chaotic,” said one witness, who was at the event to see her son play. Officials called off […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

New cross in Cordova sends message of hope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.

On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Lewisburg, Hernando volleyball have playoff goals

Photo: Lewisburg’s back row gets ready for a serve in the Lady Patriots’ match against Hernando on Thursday, Aug. 11. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) Two local rivals whose volleyball programs look to take the next step toward a state championship ultimate prize took to the court at Lewisburg High School Thursday night.
HERNANDO, MS
actionnews5.com

Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Jackson Baker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now. Writer Jackson Baker joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about the cover story discussing last week’s election results. Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming...
MEMPHIS, TN

