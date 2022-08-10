MEMPHIS, Tenn. – For the second consecutive week, Rickie Fowler is riding the postseason bubble. Despite missing the cut at last week’s Wyndham Championship, Fowler clung to the final qualifying spot for the playoffs (No. 125 on the adjusted FedExCup points list). After opening with a 65 at TPC Southwind in his first round since parting ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, he was tied for fifth and projected at 73rd on the points list, just three spots outside of qualifying for the second post-season event.

2 DAYS AGO