Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
PGA Tour round three leaderboards for Fed Ex St. Jude Cup
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The leaderboards are in for the 3rd round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This is the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the top golfers are performing for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. J. J. Spaun 68...
Golf Channel
Rumor confirmed: Cameron Smith to ... world No. 1 with win in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a week filled with distractions for Cameron Smith, but on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship there will be an asterisk that’ll be impossible to ignore. No, it won’t be the ongoing rumors that the Australian is poised to join LIV...
These Three Are Keeping Their FedEx Cup Dreams Alive In Memphis
This week in Memphis, Tennessee, there are two tournaments going on. The first is this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship where players are competing for a share of 15 million dollars, with the winner taking home a cool 2.7 million dollar prize. Then there is the big picture matter...
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s our weekly list of the top five things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. FedEx St. Jude Championship: The 65th FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway! Fans can enjoy music, food and, of course, golf. Aug. 10-14 TPC Southwind | 3325 Club at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localmemphis.com
The ruff life: How Millie the maintenance dog helps keep TPC Southwind spotless for the FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By the time the sun rises over TPC Southwind, the maintenance crew has already been hard at work for hours. "The alarm clock goes off at 3:45 a.m. this week," said course superintendent Nick Bisanz. Crews from all over the Mid-South form a small army of...
Golf Channel
New putter, new caddie result in 5-under 65 for Rickie Fowler in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – For the second consecutive week, Rickie Fowler is riding the postseason bubble. Despite missing the cut at last week’s Wyndham Championship, Fowler clung to the final qualifying spot for the playoffs (No. 125 on the adjusted FedExCup points list). After opening with a 65 at TPC Southwind in his first round since parting ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, he was tied for fifth and projected at 73rd on the points list, just three spots outside of qualifying for the second post-season event.
actionnews5.com
PGA Tour leaderboard for tournament’s first round
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The leaderboard is in for Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. This year marks the 65th year professional golf has been played here in Memphis, and 125 of the best golfers are swinging for a chance to win the FedEx Cup. First Round Leaderboard:
Teen runs across Memphis high school football field during live game with a gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen ran across the field with a gun at Memphis' Crump Stadium during a live high school football scrimmage Thursday, according to a report obtained by ABC24 from Memphis Police. MPD said officers responded to the call around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, finding the teen apprehended...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
TOP HEADLINES
PGA Tour second round leaderboards. Convicted rapist on run in Tunica County after prison escape; 2 persons of interest sought. The inmate, Samuel Hartman, escaped from his field maintenance crew assignment Friday morning. Shooting during Collierville basketball game injures 1, police say. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Lydian Kennin.
actionnews5.com
Memphis VA 100 year centennial celebration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The VA has been open since 1922, caring for the health care needs of veterans. On Monday, August 15, at 11:00 am, the Memphis VA will celebrate it’s 100 years of service to veterans. The event will be held in the Memphis VA Health Care...
actionnews5.com
Millennium Tour: Turned Up! brings Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson to the Bluff City
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Millennium Tour is heading to the Bluff City but this time around it’ll be “turned up” a notch. “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” will bring artists who made their mark in the Hip Hop and R&B industry in the early 2000′s like Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and many more to the FedExForum on Nov. 5.
Chaos erupts at Crump stadium football jamboree; MSCS says no guns found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chaos and confusion filled the air at Crump Stadium after spectators reported hearing gunshots Friday night. Multiple football games were supposed to take place Friday at the stadium. “We started hearing different noises and it was chaotic,” said one witness, who was at the event to see her son play. Officials called off […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Memorial marks spot Memphis Firefighter died in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter killed in the line of duty this week will be laid to rest later this month. Funeral and visitation arrangements have been released for Firefighter David Pleasant, who died when the fire truck he was driving wrecked on the way to a house fire on Wednesday.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
localmemphis.com
New cross in Cordova sends message of hope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
actionnews5.com
Fight at Central High School football event results in police intervention
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An altercation resulted in police intervention on Friday night during a Central High School football event, police say. At 9:11 p.m., Memphis police were on the scene of a fight call at 1301 Linden. Two girls were issued a juvenile summons. No injuries were reported.
actionnews5.com
Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.
On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
actionnews5.com
Friends say Memphis firefighter killed in crash was looking forward to retirement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The community continues to mourn the loss of Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Pleasant was killed in a car crash while responding to a call. He has been on the job for over 30 years, beginning his career in 1990. Close friends say Pleasant was looking forward...
desotocountynews.com
Lewisburg, Hernando volleyball have playoff goals
Photo: Lewisburg’s back row gets ready for a serve in the Lady Patriots’ match against Hernando on Thursday, Aug. 11. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) Two local rivals whose volleyball programs look to take the next step toward a state championship ultimate prize took to the court at Lewisburg High School Thursday night.
actionnews5.com
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Jackson Baker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now. Writer Jackson Baker joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about the cover story discussing last week’s election results. Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming...
Comments / 0