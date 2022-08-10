Drugs, guns found in Greenwood home; 3 charged

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were facing charges after police seized drugs and guns from a home Wednesday morning in Greenwood.

The Greenwood Police Department said officers conducted a search of a home on Presley Street with a search warrant.

Inside the home, police said they found marijuana, heroin, and four guns. One of the guns was reported stolen.

Two people in the home faced numerous drug charges along with a third person connected to the case who was arrested at a traffic stop just before the search warrant.

Police did not identify the three suspects.

