siouxlandnews.com
New ventilation systems, playgrounds and familiar faces greet students at South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — There are a few big upgrades happening at the South Sioux City Community School District this year, like brand new playground equipment at Covington Elementary. There is also a new ventilation system at E.N. Swett thanks to COVID ESSER funding available to the district....
siouxlandnews.com
Covington Elementary students welcomed to class with a new playground
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — School is back in session in Nebraska and a South Sioux City elementary school got to unveil its brand new playground. Covington Elementary School was able to bring in a brand new playground set for its students. Those familiar say this new set is...
siouxlandnews.com
New program at Dakota City Elem. hopes to encourage family learning, experiences
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A new program starting this school year at Dakota City Elementary hopes to give kids and their families the chance to learn something new. "Family Time" is a new program the school is starting, funded by the Full-Service Community School Plan grant. Family Time will...
siouxlandnews.com
Briar Cliff, WITCC teaming up for more educational partnerships
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two local colleges are expanding a partnership aimed at making it easier for students to obtain a four-year degree. Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College have signed a new agreement increases the number of programs students can start at WIT and complete at Briar Cliff, especially degree programs in the field of business.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux Center filling truck with everyday items to help Ukrainian refugees
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A Sioux Center mission team is hosting a donation drive to collect personal hygiene and household items for Ukrainian refugees. A trailer is parked at the Centre Mall Parking Lot in Sioux Center. The group is partnering with Orphan Grain Train, hoping to collect items...
Should you let your lawn live or die?
As the hot dry weather continues in Siouxland, maintaining a healthy lawn has been no easy challenge.
siouxlandnews.com
United Way 101: United Way of Siouxland kicks off annual campaign
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University's new President, Dr. Albert Mosley, helped United Way of Siouxland kick off its annual campaign, even pledging $25,000 to the cause. With a theme of “United Way 101: Live Learn Earn Give,” the 2022-2023 campaign has already raised $125,000, which will help fund...
KLEM
Thursday News, August 11
An 8 year old boy suffered fatal injuries Wednesday in a UTV accident near Hinton. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call shortly before noon that a child was injured in an accident at a residence on Hill Lane west of Hinton. Authorities were told that a boy was driving an unregistered Polaris Ranger at the residence, and lost control of the vehicle on a grassy area. The vehicle rolled over on its top. The boy was partially ejected, causing serious injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City, where he was later pronounced dead. His name was not released. The accident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol and Hinton Ambulance and Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Child dies after UTV accident in northwest Iowa
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An eight-year-old is dead following a UTV crash in northwest Iowa. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened west of Hinton, just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators say the boy was driving the UTV when he lost control in a grassy area of the family’s property. The vehicle rolled and […]
siouxlandnews.com
Twiford family laid to rest Friday morning
LAUREL, Neb. — The Twiford family, Gene, Janet and their daughter Dana, were laid to rest Friday morning in Laurel, Nebraska. The services were held at the family's church in Laurel, with the community coming together to honor the family, just over a week after they were murdered in their home.
Sioux City Fire Rescue extinguish Westside garage fire
Officials responded to a fire located in the west side of Sioux City Thursday afternoon.
kwit.org
NEWS 8.10.22: COVID-19 Increase in Iowa, Future of Wind Turbines Up in the Air in Woodbury County, Teacher Concerns and More
Federal health officials are reporting Iowa’s COVID hospitalizations continue to increase. As of today, 323 Iowans hospitalized have tested positive for the virus. That’s up from 309 last week. State health officials are reporting more than 7,100 reported positive tests in the past seven days, a slight drop...
13 rabbits removed from abandoned Sergeant Bluff home
More than a dozen rabbits were removed from an abandoned home, and some of them received injuries resulting from the neglect.
WOWT
Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
KELOLAND TV
8-year-old boy dies in UTV crash
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — An 8-year-old boy died in a UTV crash Wednesday. According to a press release, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV crash with injuries west of Hinton, Iowa around noon Wednesday. Officials say the 8-year-old boy was driving...
kiwaradio.com
Another Fatal UTV Accident Claims The Life Of A Northwest Iowa Child
Hinton, Iowa — Another child has died as the result of a UTV accident, this one in Plymouth County near Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:45 a.m., their emergency center received a 911 of a UTV accident with injuries that occurred at a home in the 28000 block of Hill Lane west of Hinton.
nwestiowa.com
Carroll man jailed for contact violation
PRIMGHAR—A 27-year-old Carroll man was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joshua Daniel Lepird stemmed from him making two phone calls in rural Primghar to a female that he is not to have contact with about 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxcountyradio.com
Two people hospitalized following Wednesday accident
Two people were taken to hospitals after an accident Wednesday morning about 3 miles northeast of Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street, 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th street. Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
siouxlandnews.com
Home damaged after garage fire on Sioux City's west side
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A home on the west side has been damaged after a fire spread from a garage on the property Thursday afternoon. Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the home at West 17th and Center Streets just before 1 p.m. for a garage fire. By...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for public intox charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 47-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 2:55 a.m. Sunday, July 31, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Victoria Gallegos-Cruz stemmed from her attempting to walk home from a party while heavily intoxicated and falling over in a lawn on the 500 block of Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
