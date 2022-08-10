ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Briar Cliff, WITCC teaming up for more educational partnerships

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two local colleges are expanding a partnership aimed at making it easier for students to obtain a four-year degree. Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College have signed a new agreement increases the number of programs students can start at WIT and complete at Briar Cliff, especially degree programs in the field of business.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

United Way 101: United Way of Siouxland kicks off annual campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University's new President, Dr. Albert Mosley, helped United Way of Siouxland kick off its annual campaign, even pledging $25,000 to the cause. With a theme of “United Way 101: Live Learn Earn Give,” the 2022-2023 campaign has already raised $125,000, which will help fund...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Thursday News, August 11

An 8 year old boy suffered fatal injuries Wednesday in a UTV accident near Hinton. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call shortly before noon that a child was injured in an accident at a residence on Hill Lane west of Hinton. Authorities were told that a boy was driving an unregistered Polaris Ranger at the residence, and lost control of the vehicle on a grassy area. The vehicle rolled over on its top. The boy was partially ejected, causing serious injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City, where he was later pronounced dead. His name was not released. The accident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol and Hinton Ambulance and Fire Department assisted at the scene.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

siouxlandnews.com

Twiford family laid to rest Friday morning

LAUREL, Neb. — The Twiford family, Gene, Janet and their daughter Dana, were laid to rest Friday morning in Laurel, Nebraska. The services were held at the family's church in Laurel, with the community coming together to honor the family, just over a week after they were murdered in their home.
LAUREL, NE
WOWT

Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND TV

kiwaradio.com

nwestiowa.com

Carroll man jailed for contact violation

PRIMGHAR—A 27-year-old Carroll man was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joshua Daniel Lepird stemmed from him making two phone calls in rural Primghar to a female that he is not to have contact with about 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
CARROLL, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Two people hospitalized following Wednesday accident

Two people were taken to hospitals after an accident Wednesday morning about 3 miles northeast of Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street, 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th street. Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
ORANGE CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Home damaged after garage fire on Sioux City's west side

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A home on the west side has been damaged after a fire spread from a garage on the property Thursday afternoon. Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to the home at West 17th and Center Streets just before 1 p.m. for a garage fire. By...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for public intox charge

SIOUX CENTER—A 47-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 2:55 a.m. Sunday, July 31, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Victoria Gallegos-Cruz stemmed from her attempting to walk home from a party while heavily intoxicated and falling over in a lawn on the 500 block of Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA

