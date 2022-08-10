ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

The Spun

LSU Quarterback Reportedly Missed Scrimmage With Injury

LSU football has three players vying for its starting quarterback job, including Garrett Nussmeier. On Thursday morning, the Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp, but Nussmeier did not participate. The redshirt freshman is reportedly dealing with an ankle issue. The good news for Nussmeier is it doesn't sound...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's 50 greatest true freshman seasons of all-time includes this Gator

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released his list of the 50 greatest true freshman seasons of all time, with Reggie Green the lone Florida Gator to make the list. Reggie Green’s 1992 freshman season comes in at No. 49 overall and No. 6 among offensive linemen on Connelly’s list. Green began his career at left tackle before injuries forced him to switch to right tackle later in his career. He was named to the All-SEC team in 1993, but those ailments slowed down his career. Connelly even includes an incredible quote from former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil, who was working for ABC as an analyst, where he says that Green was the “best freshman tackle I have ever seen in college football” on a 1992 broadcast.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss football: 3 Rebels breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC

With less than two weeks till the start of the 2022 NCAA Football season, it’s time to look at some of the candidates for the year’s breakthrough prospects. For their part, the Ole Miss Rebels have more than a few potential standouts. After being one of the season’s surprises last year, the Rebels lost a […] The post Ole Miss football: 3 Rebels breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OXFORD, MS
College Football News

West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Ole Miss adds promising 2023 swingman Jordan Burks

Ole Miss and Kermit Davis landed an intriguing swingman from the class of 2023 on Thursday. 6-f00t-7 small forward Jordan Burks of Kissimmee (Fla.) Central Pointe Academy confirmed that he has committed to the Rebels. "I feel like I'm empowering myself and this isn't the last step but just the...
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Jordan Burks looking to create "second home" at Ole Miss

Prior to his official visit, Kingsmen Academy (Fla.) small forward Jordan Burks didn’t know a whole lot about Ole Miss. “My mom is from Mississippi originally so I was aware of them but that was really it,” Burks said. “Of course I knew they were in the SEC and they signed Daeshun Ruffin, I remember him when he was coming up.”
OXFORD, MS
FanBuzz

Billy Napier’s “Least Stressful Job” Comments are a Double-Edged Sword for Gator Fans

Billy Napier is nothing but confident heading into his first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. He told ESPN this week, “Coming here is the least stressful job I’ve had,” which might be great to hear if you are a Florida fan, but if you’re a fan of any of Florida’s many SEC rivals, you’ll probably be rooting extra hard this season for the Gators to fall flat so Coach Napier can eat those words.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigerdroppings.com

Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement

Per LSUSports.net: Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Golf Digest

The 2022 College Football All-Name Team is here and it is glorious

There’s just something about college football that attracts the wildest named young men in America. Sure, there's no shortage of John Smiths, but for every Joe Schmo there’s a Steele Fortress waiting in the wings, ready for his 15 minutes of Twitter fame before drifting back into FCS irrelevance. This is big part of what makes college football the most truly American football, and today we celebrate that proud tradition with the 2022 College Football All-Name Team—a full roster of the best active player names in the nation assembled for your enjoyment. Feast your eyes, famished football fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS

