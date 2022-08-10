Read full article on original website
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
LSU Quarterback Reportedly Missed Scrimmage With Injury
LSU football has three players vying for its starting quarterback job, including Garrett Nussmeier. On Thursday morning, the Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp, but Nussmeier did not participate. The redshirt freshman is reportedly dealing with an ankle issue. The good news for Nussmeier is it doesn't sound...
2023 four-star quarterback Chris Parson details Mississippi State decision
Mississippi State's search for its top quarterback target in the Class of 2023 took a bit longer than normal. But on Friday afternoon, that search ended with the addition of 247Composite four-star quarterback Chris Parson. The Ravenwood (Tenn.) High School standout and Elite 11 finalist announced his college decision on...
Penn State Lost a QB to Florida. Then it Flipped One From Tulane
Quarterback Jaxon Smolik dazzled at the Elite 11 Finals, earning a spot in Penn State's 2023 recruiting class.
Gators Earn Commitment From Big-Time DT Will Norman
The Florida Gators continue their impressive recruiting spree as of late by landing defensive tackle Will Norman.
ESPN's 50 greatest true freshman seasons of all-time includes this Gator
ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released his list of the 50 greatest true freshman seasons of all time, with Reggie Green the lone Florida Gator to make the list. Reggie Green’s 1992 freshman season comes in at No. 49 overall and No. 6 among offensive linemen on Connelly’s list. Green began his career at left tackle before injuries forced him to switch to right tackle later in his career. He was named to the All-SEC team in 1993, but those ailments slowed down his career. Connelly even includes an incredible quote from former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil, who was working for ABC as an analyst, where he says that Green was the “best freshman tackle I have ever seen in college football” on a 1992 broadcast.
LSU Locking Down State of Louisiana in Recent Recruiting Success
Tigers continue securing the state's top talent, job not finished quite yet
Alabama Football Wives, Led by Terry Saban, Landscape Tuscaloosa Habitat for Humanity House
Terry Saban and other wives of the University of Alabama's football coaching staff teamed up to landscape a new Habitat for Humanity home in Tuscaloosa this week. The house, which was presented to UA employee Kanika Cotton on Thursday, was the latest to be funded by the Nick's Kids Foundation, the official charity of Terry and head coach Nick Saban.
Where to Watch Gators DL Target Kelby Collins' Commitment
Gators priority defensive line target Kelby Collins will make his college decision this afternoon.
Scouting Report: Gators LB Commit Jaden Robinson
Breaking down the skillset and projected fit for Florida Gators linebacker commit Jaden Robinson.
Ole Miss football: 3 Rebels breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC
With less than two weeks till the start of the 2022 NCAA Football season, it’s time to look at some of the candidates for the year’s breakthrough prospects. For their part, the Ole Miss Rebels have more than a few potential standouts. After being one of the season’s surprises last year, the Rebels lost a […] The post Ole Miss football: 3 Rebels breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview
West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
Ole Miss adds promising 2023 swingman Jordan Burks
Ole Miss and Kermit Davis landed an intriguing swingman from the class of 2023 on Thursday. 6-f00t-7 small forward Jordan Burks of Kissimmee (Fla.) Central Pointe Academy confirmed that he has committed to the Rebels. "I feel like I'm empowering myself and this isn't the last step but just the...
Gators 2022 Depth Chart Projection: Quarterbacks
Analyzing the Florida Gators depth chart at each position heading into the 2022 season.
Jordan Burks looking to create "second home" at Ole Miss
Prior to his official visit, Kingsmen Academy (Fla.) small forward Jordan Burks didn’t know a whole lot about Ole Miss. “My mom is from Mississippi originally so I was aware of them but that was really it,” Burks said. “Of course I knew they were in the SEC and they signed Daeshun Ruffin, I remember him when he was coming up.”
Former Florida State quarterback commitment makes pledge to SEC program
The Seminoles don't have a signal-caller committed exiting the summer.
Billy Napier’s “Least Stressful Job” Comments are a Double-Edged Sword for Gator Fans
Billy Napier is nothing but confident heading into his first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. He told ESPN this week, “Coming here is the least stressful job I’ve had,” which might be great to hear if you are a Florida fan, but if you’re a fan of any of Florida’s many SEC rivals, you’ll probably be rooting extra hard this season for the Gators to fall flat so Coach Napier can eat those words.
DL Duo Qua Russaw, James Smith Release Identical Top 6 Including Florida
Central High School (Ala.) defensive linemen Qua Russaw and James Smith released an identical top six schools list on Friday. The duo included the Gators.
Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement
Per LSUSports.net: Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
The 2022 College Football All-Name Team is here and it is glorious
There’s just something about college football that attracts the wildest named young men in America. Sure, there's no shortage of John Smiths, but for every Joe Schmo there’s a Steele Fortress waiting in the wings, ready for his 15 minutes of Twitter fame before drifting back into FCS irrelevance. This is big part of what makes college football the most truly American football, and today we celebrate that proud tradition with the 2022 College Football All-Name Team—a full roster of the best active player names in the nation assembled for your enjoyment. Feast your eyes, famished football fans.
