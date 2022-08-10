ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

wbrz.com

Preset barricade locations for flood warnings in Baton Rouge

As spotty showers are more frequent during this time of year, Baton Rouge roadways are more susceptible to flooding. The Baton Rouge Police Department released an official list of locations that have preset barricades on the roadways in case of a weather event. These locations are more likely to flood...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local councilman invites public to community meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the public to a community meeting on Aug. 23. The community meeting will be at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free food and drinks will be provided at the meeting. The park is located at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Gas for Guns event set for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge City-Parish is holding a ‘Gas for Guns’ event Saturday, August 20. The ‘Gas for Guns” will be held at the Capital Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials want you to remember the following...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Flood threat continues into weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deep tropical moisture is forecast to remain over top of the Baton Rouge metro area through at least Saturday. This will cause a continuation of the nuisance-type flood threat for the area through at least Saturday. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the area under...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be

Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Good rain chances continue but drier weather in sight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical moisture lifting inland from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to another day of fairly widespread showers and t-storms. Rain chances will run 70% to 80% today, with highs again being held down in the upper 80s by the cloud cover and rainfall. We’re...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Zachary shopping center sells for $5.75M

A shopping center in Zachary Commerce Center has sold for $5.75 million, documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show. The two-building shopping center sits on 4.6 acres nestled between Zachary Youth Park and Popeye’s on Old Scenic Highway, with entrances on both Old Scenic Highway and Mount Pleasant Road.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

City of Walker Annual Fall Festival returns in September

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Walker is bringing back its Annual Fall Festival. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The festival will include food trucks, carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, and more. Parish County Line, Stormy Band, and more will perform live.
WALKER, LA
Yana Bostongirl

One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Angola under precautionary boil water advisory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Corrections issued a boil water advisory at Louisiana State Penitentiary on Thursday, Aug. 11. The advisory is a result of small leaks found in the roofs of the prison’s two water tanks. These leaks could potentially be a passageway for contaminants. Emergency repairs to the leaks are expected to be completed over the weekend. The prison will remain under a boil water advisory until repairs to the water tanks are completed and sample results are negative for bacteria.
ANGOLA, LA
WAFB

Crews respond to vacant duplex fire on N. 32nd Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant duplex fire overnight on Friday, Aug. 12. The fire began around 4:40 a.m. and was under control just before 5 a.m. A spokesman with BRFD confirmed the home was located in the 1000 block...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deadly crash closes I-12 onramp from Jefferson Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a crash on an I-12 East onramp on Friday, Aug. 12, according to emergency responders. It happened on the I-12 East onramp from Jefferson Highway a little before noon. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said the ramp...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Reports of coyotes in St. Tammany area pop up again

Nola was a fixture in front of her residence near the Covington public library. Passersby would frequently stop at the home on West 22nd Avenue to hold one-side conversations with the calico cat, who rarely ventured from her perch on the porch. In early August, Nola went missing. Her owner,...
COVINGTON, LA
