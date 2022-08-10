Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
'This is a quiet neighborhood': Appleton residents react to officer-involved shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. "We were sitting watching TV...
Fox11online.com
Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male from Fond...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police investigating downtown death
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after police say they found a person dead in a downtown building. Police say the death occurred at about 10:45 Saturday morning in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police haven't been able to identify the person yet, but believe the...
Fox11online.com
Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge committed a man accused of targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim's race to life in a mental institution Thursday. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional...
Fox11online.com
Suspect charged in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide
WAUPACA (WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County -- murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, of Weyauwega, was charged with two counts of...
Fox11online.com
Man arrested after robbing Oshkosh area business
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are investigating a robbery after a man entered multiple businesses Friday afternoon, demanding money. The 28-year-old man claimed to have a weapon and allegedly received cash from one of the businesses before running away. He robbed the area business in the 2000 block of Witzel Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police.
Fox11online.com
Judge increases woman's bond after toddler died of fentanyl poisoning
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are charged...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc man committed to mental institution after stabbing
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – The man convicted in connection with a stabbing at a fast food restaurant has been committed to a secure mental institution for 12.5 years. Guy Strzyzewski, Jr., 49, was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, but then was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect for the Aug. 15, 2021, incident.
Fox11online.com
DOJ investigating officer involved shooting in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The incident happened in the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. Friday night just before 7:30. Appleton residents received a notification on their phones at approximately 8:11 p.m., instructing them to stay inside and away...
Fox11online.com
Two Rivers student's death deemed an accident
TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- The Two Rivers Police has completed its investigation regarding the death of a Two Rivers High School student. The Manitowoc County Coroner's office reports the manner of death as an accident, and the immediate cause of death as drowning. The office, along with the Two Rivers police, have concluded the investigation, which began on Feb. 8.
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County reports increase in overdose deaths for second consecutive year
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Winnebago County is reporting an increase in overdose deaths for the second year in a row. According to the county's annual overdose fatality review, 41 people died in the county due to drug overdose in 2021. This is an 11% increase compared to 2020. Fentanyl is...
Fox11online.com
Port Washington experiences two counterfeit bill incidents within minutes
PORT WASHINGTON (WLUK) -- The Port Washington Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after the two allegedly paid with counterfeit $100 bills within minutes of each other at two different stores. One man allegedly purchased $10.03 worth of items at the chocolate shop using a fake bill...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay murder suspect moved to different Alabama jail
BREWTON, Ala. (WLUK) -- A man accused of killing someone in Green Bay has been moved to a different Alabama county jail. Caleb Anderson, 23, is charged with murder and first-degree burglary in Escambia County, Alabama. He was previously being held in Shelby County, where he was arrested. Apart from...
Fox11online.com
Milwaukee council approves site for new youth prison
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Milwaukee Common Council on Friday overwhelmingly approved building a new youth prison in the city to replace a troubled one in northern Wisconsin that has been targeted for closure for years. Officials in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced Tuesday they had picked a site...
Fox11online.com
Family of five evacuates Greenville house fire safely
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department's Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting "properly placed and maintained smoke detectors." "Absent this device," the post read,...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc's two-way street conversion planned for Monday
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Some roadways in Manitowoc will go from one-way to two-way. Starting Monday at 5 a.m., 8th, 10th and 11th streets from Washington Street to Waldo Boulevard will become two-way streets. The intersection at N. 11th and Huron will only be a two-way stop east/westbound on Huron. Traffic...
Fox11online.com
Crews put out fire at educational facility in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- No one was inside at the time of a fire at an educational facility in Appleton. Crews were called to the building in the 2300 block of E. Lourdes Drive before 11 p.m. Thursday. The call indicated a smoke detector was going off. First arriving crews saw...
Fox11online.com
Burger Boat Company christens ferry
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Burger Boat Company christened a new ferry Saturday and held a ceremony and open house to celebrate. Neebish Islander III is a passenger ferry that will operate year-round on the St. Mary's River in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The 92-foot ferry, commissioned by the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority, was designed to navigate through ice on the river and harsh winter weather.
Fox11online.com
Appleton residents split on possible relocation of Trout Museum
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The plan to move the Trout Museum to the Ellen Kort Peace Park was already met with some criticism after the Appleton Common Council decided to continue to work with the museum to relocate. "Once it's gone, there will be no more, and there's no other place...
