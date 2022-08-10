Read full article on original website
Early voting begins Saturday for NY primaries and special election
Early voting begins Saturday across New York for this month's primaries and special election.
Hochul: Use of red flag laws has spiked since expanded state gun reforms passed
According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, 832 “extreme risk protection orders” were issued over the past three months across the state. That's compared to a little more than 1,400 over the prior 20 months.
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
Mount Kisco man accused of defrauding adoption organization out $10M
A Mount Kisco man is accused of defrauding an organization that provides foster and adoption services to Kansas out of more than $10 million.
Greenburgh police celebrate the selection of the town’s first African American police chief
The Greenburgh Police Department is celebrating the selection of Cpt. Kobie Powell as the town’s first African American chief of police.
America's oldest minority, woman-owned professional design & construction firm launches Mount Vernon office
McKissack and McKissack officially launched its regional office at 12 East Third St. Thursday afternoon.
Mount Vernon City Council approves $6M state-funded contracts to address crumbling sewer system
The council approved $6 million in state-funded contracts to address critical breaks in the city's crumbling sewer system.
'100% preventable.' Manhasset mother looks to reform NY family court system 6 years after daughter's death
A Manhasset mother marking the sixth anniversary of her daughter's death is fighting for change in the way New York courts handle child custody cases.
Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train.
Bronx man dies in apparent drowning in Orange County
Divers found Wandel Hernandez, 20, of the Bronx, underwater.
Police: MTA subway cleaner attacked at Pelham Bay train station; suspect arrested
An MTA subway cleaner is undergoing surgery on Friday after he was attacked Thursday morning according to TWU Local 100 Stations Vice President Robert Kelley.
Alert Center: Mount Vernon man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for fatal 2020 shooting
The Westchester District Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Negus Kirton was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting of Michael Toro.
