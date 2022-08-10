ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

asheville.com

Novant Offer for Mission Health Matched HCA Bid, Former Top Executive Says

Written by Peter Lewis, Asheville Watchdog. This story was originally published by Asheville Watchdog, an independent nonprofit news team serving Asheville and surrounding communities. The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Schools announce COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Greenville County Schools released information about their COVID-19 protocols ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Below is a breakdown of the new protocols based on guidelines from the Department of Health and Environmental Control:. DHEC now requires school districts to report when a...
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe seeks $950K in federal funds for “neighborhood revitalization”

Buncombe County is hoping the second time’s the charm for receiving hundreds of thousands in federal dollars. At the county Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, members will hold a public hearing regarding Buncombe’s application for up to $950,000 in a “neighborhood revitalization” grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
getnews.info

HOAUpstate Voted Top HOA Management Company in Greenville, SC in 2022

Greenville, SC – August 11, 2022 – Homeowners and HOA board members in the Greenville, SC area voted to determine the best property management company serving the Upstate. HOAUpstate was the only property management company offering services exclusively to Community Homeowners Associations that was voted into the Property Management category. HOAUpstate has been providing quality homeowners association management services in the Upstate since 1998.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

For Your Health: Bladder pacemaker eases urinary problems

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Pacemakers are used to regulate the heart — but they're also used elsewhere. Pacemakers are available for the brain, stomach and also the bladder. It's believed at least 50 million people deal with an overactive bladder. Hendersonville urogynecologist Dr. Jeffrey Garris, says being able to...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Bureau of Identification closed for training Aug. 22, 8 a.m.-noon

Heads up, the ID Bureau, located at 52 Coxe Ave., will have modified hours for Monday, Aug. 22. The office will be closed from 8 a.m.-noon, for an all-staff security training. The ID Bureau will reopen for regular business at noon. We apologize for any inconvenience. For questions about ID...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: What’s really causing river pollution

[Regarding the Molton cartoon “Swim at Your Own Risk,” July 27, Xpress:] While sewer overflows were once a major cause of water quality issues in Buncombe County, the excellent work by the Metropolitan Sewerage District to proactively identify, repair and upgrade its systems has gone a long way to dramatically reducing overflows.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Subdivision on busy Greenville County cut-through up for review

GREENVILLE COUNTY — Long-running plans for a residential subdivision in a traffic-choked Pebble Creek area of Taylors are set for review by Greenville County. The proposal for Roberts Farm along West Mountain Creek Church Road between Stallings Road and State Highway 253 would include 64 townhouses and 83 houses on 42 acres, according to the latest plans filed with the county.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Best Restaurants to Go to For a Date in North and South Carolina

Are you getting ready for a special date night? Maybe you’ve met someone recently you want to wine and dine or just do something special for your significant other. Well, Open Table knows a good restaurant can set the tone for an amazing date night experience. Between the food, the drinks, ambiance, and everything around you will all help things fall into play.
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Cartoon misses mark on river pollution

The [July 27] Molton cartoon is a very unfortunate representation of what is involved in the water quality issues in the French Broad River [“Swim at Your Own Risk,” Xpress]. Sanitary sewer overflows were prevalent and a major issue 20 years ago. At right is a graph of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thefabricator.com

Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina

Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

Crash causes delays in McDowell County

MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC

