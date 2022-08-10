Read full article on original website
Clayton Swalin, 87, of Pomeroy
MEMORIAL SERVICES – 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy, Iowa, with Pastor Grayson Daganaar officiating. BURIAL – Evangelical Covenant Cemetery near Pomeroy, Iowa. There will be no visitation. Powers Funeral Home of Pomeroy, Iowa is handling the arrangements. For online condolences and...
BV County Supervisors Approve Submitting Offer to Purchase Colorize Building
Following an hour-long discussion, the Buena Vista County Supervisors this (Thur) morning voted unanimously to submit an offer for the county to purchase the Colorize building in Storm Lake. Last week, BV Auditor Sue Lloyd said the Auditor/Election department is interested in moving into the building. Lloyd said making the...
Drought Monitor Update
The Iowa Drought Monitor this week shows a small decrease in Extreme Drought in northwest Iowa, but it is still showing up in portions of Cherokee, Sioux, Plymouth, and Woodbury counties. Severe Drought is in parts of 14 northwest Iowa counties, including Buena Vista. Over 16-percent of the state is...
Second Individual Charged in Palo Alto County Murder Case Pleads Guilty as Part of Plea Deal
A second man charged in a Palo Alto county murder case is now pleading guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea deal. 23-year-old Brice Colling was charged in February of this year with 1st Degree Murder in the 2020 death of Rollin Bontrager, who’s body was found in Virgin Lake near Ruthven. Online court documents show Colling has pled guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. He faces up to ten years in prison.
