A second man charged in a Palo Alto county murder case is now pleading guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea deal. 23-year-old Brice Colling was charged in February of this year with 1st Degree Murder in the 2020 death of Rollin Bontrager, who’s body was found in Virgin Lake near Ruthven. Online court documents show Colling has pled guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. He faces up to ten years in prison.

PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO