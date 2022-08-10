ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granger, IN

FOX59

St. Joseph VA Clinic renamed after late Rep. Jackie Walorski

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana is now named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the late House representative and congresswoman. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to rename the St. Joseph Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and on Friday the bill, H.R.8656, passed. […]
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski

Jimtown head coach Cory Stoner said finding leadership is going to be key. According to the Police Chief Dustin Sahlhoff, Baugo Community Schools is the third corporation in Elkhart County to do this.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run

INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many said their last goodbyes on Thursday to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski at her funeral and burial services. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee. She was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 after previously serving three terms in the state’s legislature.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic. However,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Dermody Contacted About Open Seat in Congress

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody has been contacted about his interest in running for the seat in Congress vacated by the death of Jackie Walorski in a motor vehicle crash. Dermody said becoming a candidate for the open seat is not something he’s considered because of...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

New pickleball courts open in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday in Elkhart, six brand new pickleball courts were opened to the public!. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki christened the new courts with a quick game. “Seems like it’s going to be a popular thing! We’ve got about 30 people signed...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Signatures on Recall Petitions Submitted

(New Buffalo, MI) - More than enough signatures to have a recall election in New Buffalo have been submitted to the Berrien County Clerk's office. The signatures presented on August 5 still have to be verified before a recall election in November can be officially authorized. Two hundred ninety-four signatures...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
WNDU

Paddletek recognized by Gretchen Whitmer for growth and innovation

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Founded because of one man’s love for pickleball and his idea that improved the paddle’s design, Paddletek is the largest pickleball paddle manufacturer in America. So what is pickleball?. “Pickleball is short court tennis played with a paddle and a wiffleball. The simplest expalnation...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Pet Vet: Microchips

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dogs and cats frequently get lost, and that can lead to heartache for families. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us to tell us about a not-so-new technology called a microchip that is reuniting pets with their families. If you want to contact the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Jury: Protester accused of tossing explosive at trooper not guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested on allegations he tossed an explosive device at an Indiana State Trooper during racial protests in downtown Fort Wayne in May 2020 has been acquitted. An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 45, of Elkhart not guilty...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Funeral Saturday for Crash Victim

(La Porte County, IN) - Funeral services are scheduled tomorrow for a New Prairie High School graduate killed in a motor vehicle crash last week. Zachery Potts, 27, worked for Congresswoman Jackie Walorski as district director at the U.S. House of Representatives. They were killed on August 3 in a head-on collision near Nappanee. Another member of the Walorski staff and the other driver also perished in the crash.
THREE OAKS, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Charlie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN

