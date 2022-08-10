Read full article on original website
St. Joseph VA Clinic renamed after late Rep. Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana is now named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the late House representative and congresswoman. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to rename the St. Joseph Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and on Friday the bill, H.R.8656, passed. […]
Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski
Jimtown head coach Cory Stoner said finding leadership is going to be key. According to the Police Chief Dustin Sahlhoff, Baugo Community Schools is the third corporation in Elkhart County to do this.
Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run
INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many said their last goodbyes on Thursday to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski at her funeral and burial services. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee. She was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 after previously serving three terms in the state’s legislature.
Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic. However,...
Dermody Contacted About Open Seat in Congress
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody has been contacted about his interest in running for the seat in Congress vacated by the death of Jackie Walorski in a motor vehicle crash. Dermody said becoming a candidate for the open seat is not something he’s considered because of...
New pickleball courts open in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday in Elkhart, six brand new pickleball courts were opened to the public!. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki christened the new courts with a quick game. “Seems like it’s going to be a popular thing! We’ve got about 30 people signed...
Signatures on Recall Petitions Submitted
(New Buffalo, MI) - More than enough signatures to have a recall election in New Buffalo have been submitted to the Berrien County Clerk's office. The signatures presented on August 5 still have to be verified before a recall election in November can be officially authorized. Two hundred ninety-four signatures...
Paddletek recognized by Gretchen Whitmer for growth and innovation
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Founded because of one man’s love for pickleball and his idea that improved the paddle’s design, Paddletek is the largest pickleball paddle manufacturer in America. So what is pickleball?. “Pickleball is short court tennis played with a paddle and a wiffleball. The simplest expalnation...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
Berrien County’s public safety millage up for vote in November midterm
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County voters will decide in November if the county’s public safety millage will be repealed and replaced by a slightly higher one. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the current public safety millage of about .35 mills generates $3 million annually.
Whirlpool employees take part in packing backpacks for giveaway in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien Community Foundation is helping students get ready to learn this fall by providing over 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in the 49022 area code. The foundation will host “Backpacks For Good” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug....
Faith Indiana calls on Mayor Mueller to speak with them about Dante Kittrell killing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Faith and community leaders in South Bend are calling on Mayor James Mueller to meet with them, now two weeks after South Bend Police shot and killed 51-year-old Dante Kittrell. Police opened fire on Kittrell back on July 29th, after attempting to deescalate the situation for...
Man killed in US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
An Indiana man was killed in a crash on US-131 early Sunday morning.
St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed initial investigation of Dante Kittrell death
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed the initial investigation into the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who died more than two weeks ago after he pointed a gun at police officers during a stand-off near Coquillard Elementary School after threatening to harm himself. The Prosecutor’s Office says...
Pet Vet: Microchips
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dogs and cats frequently get lost, and that can lead to heartache for families. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us to tell us about a not-so-new technology called a microchip that is reuniting pets with their families. If you want to contact the...
Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
Jury: Protester accused of tossing explosive at trooper not guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested on allegations he tossed an explosive device at an Indiana State Trooper during racial protests in downtown Fort Wayne in May 2020 has been acquitted. An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 45, of Elkhart not guilty...
Funeral Saturday for Crash Victim
(La Porte County, IN) - Funeral services are scheduled tomorrow for a New Prairie High School graduate killed in a motor vehicle crash last week. Zachery Potts, 27, worked for Congresswoman Jackie Walorski as district director at the U.S. House of Representatives. They were killed on August 3 in a head-on collision near Nappanee. Another member of the Walorski staff and the other driver also perished in the crash.
2nd Chance Pet: Charlie
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
