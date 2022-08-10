Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former 4-star running back no longer listed on Penn State roster
Caziah Holmes is no longer listed on Penn State’s official roster, according to multiple reports. Holmes was a four-star running back from Cocoa, Florida in Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class. Holmes reportedly participated in practice with the Nittany Lions Wednesday, but was not listed on the roster Saturday.
College Football News
Penn State vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview
Penn State vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: Penn State (0-0), Purdue (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. 2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131 – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Penn State vs Purdue Game Preview. Why...
State College
Joined by Cappelletti and a Not-So-Old Nold, I Feel Better About Going Over the Hill
They say that misery loves company. And with my 70th birthday approaching on Saturday, I’ve been at risk for feeling miserable. Fortunately, I’ve found some support—my wife, whose age shall go unstated, and other wonderful people who are going over the hill along with me. John Cappelletti,...
wesb.com
2022 PA Champions Hollidaysburgh Little League Set To Challenge For Mid-Atlantic Title
After defeating Northwest Little League in a 13-0 triumph Thursday, Hollidaysburg Little League will play Naamans Little League Friday at 3 p.m. in the Mid-Atlantic regional championship game. The winner will receive a bid in the Little League World Series at South Williamsport. Hollidaysburg is the 2022 Pennsylvania champion, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollidaysburg one win away from Little League World Series
BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series after defeating Washington D.C. again Thursday. Hollidaysburg defeated D.C. after 3 1/2 innings after scoring 13 runs, one in the first, four in the second, and eight in the third. The team was […]
State College
Ocean State Job Lot Opens New State College Area Location
A discount retail chain opened its first Centre County location on Friday. Ocean State Job Lot is located in the 44,997-square-foot former Giant Food Stores location at 2222 E. College Ave. in College Township. The store, which is the Rhode Island-based company’s 150th and seventh in Pennsylvania, is open 8...
therecord-online.com
Line-up change for Lock Haven JAMS Friday show
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven JAMS officials announced on Thursday that do to a medical issue, Friday’s opening downtown band has been changed. The Triple A Blues Band from State College will replace Ted McCloskey & the Hi-Fi’s Friday evening due to a medical issue. Triple A will be part of the Friday ‘Block Party’ on the Main & Grove Street stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Velveeta will follow from 8 to 10 p.m.
penncapital-star.com
Cincinnati FBI attacker grew up on central Pennsylvania farm
The gunman who tried to breach the FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday grew up on a farm in Perry County, in central Pennsylvania, The Washington Post reported. Ricky W. Shiffer fled after he attempted to break into the FBI office’s visitor screening area, the agency said. He led police on a chase that ended in a six-hour stand-off when he stopped on a rural road outside Cincinnati.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania elk watching season gets under way with annual Elk Expo
Pennsylvania’s elk watching season officially gets under way Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, with the annual Elk Expo of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center. The largest elk celebration in the northeastern U.S. is held each year at the visitor center in Benezette, near the...
Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
5 liquor bottles stolen from State College eatery, police investigate
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are looking for a man who stole liquor bottles from a restaurant in downtown State College early Monday morning. According to a press release from State College police, the man walked into The Tavern at 2 a.m. when it was closed and stole five liquor bottles from the bar. Him […]
Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video
If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historic Clark’s Ferry Tavern receives $500,000 grant for renovations
Duncannon’s historic Clark’s Ferry Tavern, at 603 N Market St., is receiving a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant for the renovation of the building into an official Perry County “Welcome and Interpretative Center.”. The grant is the result of an extensive application process, and is much welcomed,...
Violations lead to high speed chase in DuBois, police report
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brockway man was arrested after police said he led them on a high-speed chase before ditching the motorcycle and trying to flee on foot. Alexander Ross, 35, was taken into custody after a 20-minute chase with police on Aug. 10 that led them through multiple townships that ended in DuBois. […]
19-year-old electrocuted in bucket truck accident
Centre County, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was electrocuted to death on Aug. 10 as he worked on a bucket truck near the 100 block of Tressler Lane in Gregg Township. Alexander Fries perished when investigators said his bucket touched live electrical wires. Fries was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. “An autopsy showed Fries died as a result of electrocution and manner of death is accidental,” Sayers wrote.
Police investigate body found in Curwensville river
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State police are investigating after a body was found in the Susquehanna River. The body was found on Thursday, August 12 in the West Branch of the river near Curwensville. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder, an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, August 13. No further information […]
Volunteer fire company lends another department a fire engine
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire department is lending a helping hand to another volunteer company by lending a fire engine. Last week, Mount Union Fire Company in Huntingdon County lent Listie Fire Department in Somerset County its reserve engine. Listie’s fire engine stopped running after a fire call and was left with […]
1 million square foot warehouse plans resubmitted in Bellefonte
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 1 million square foot warehouse plans for Bellefonte have been resubmitted Thursday, four months after being withdrawn. On Thursday, the plans were resubmitted and will be brought to the Centre County Planning Commission during their Aug. 16 meeting. On April 21, “The Fulfillment Center Warehouse” plans were announced and over […]
WJAC TV
Fire ravages Centre Co. home, leaves extensive damage
BENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — A fire ravaged a Centre County home late Friday night, on the 1000 block of West College Avenue in Benner Township. Centre County Dispatch said firefighters from Pleasant Gap, Bellefonte, Centre Hall, and State College were called to the scene around 11pm. The blaze...
Central Pa. city owes the IRS $160K in penalties; ‘it’s an understatement our finances are a mess’
WILLIAMSPORT-The city of Williamsport owes the Internal Revenue Service $160,000 in civil penalties for not submitting certain required tax forms in 2017. That was revealed Tuesday at City Council’s finance committee meeting by Tracey Rash of Government Financial Solutions of Harrisburg. She was brought in to straighten out the...
FanSided
273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0