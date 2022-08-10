ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: Penn State (0-0), Purdue (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. 2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131 – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Penn State vs Purdue Game Preview. Why...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg one win away from Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series after defeating Washington D.C. again Thursday. Hollidaysburg defeated D.C. after 3 1/2 innings after scoring 13 runs, one in the first, four in the second, and eight in the third. The team was […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
State College

Ocean State Job Lot Opens New State College Area Location

A discount retail chain opened its first Centre County location on Friday. Ocean State Job Lot is located in the 44,997-square-foot former Giant Food Stores location at 2222 E. College Ave. in College Township. The store, which is the Rhode Island-based company’s 150th and seventh in Pennsylvania, is open 8...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Line-up change for Lock Haven JAMS Friday show

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven JAMS officials announced on Thursday that do to a medical issue, Friday’s opening downtown band has been changed. The Triple A Blues Band from State College will replace Ted McCloskey & the Hi-Fi’s Friday evening due to a medical issue. Triple A will be part of the Friday ‘Block Party’ on the Main & Grove Street stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Velveeta will follow from 8 to 10 p.m.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
penncapital-star.com

Cincinnati FBI attacker grew up on central Pennsylvania farm

The gunman who tried to breach the FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday grew up on a farm in Perry County, in central Pennsylvania, The Washington Post reported. Ricky W. Shiffer fled after he attempted to break into the FBI office’s visitor screening area, the agency said. He led police on a chase that ended in a six-hour stand-off when he stopped on a rural road outside Cincinnati.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
DUBOIS, PA
PennLive.com

Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video

If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
DAUPHIN, PA
WTAJ

Violations lead to high speed chase in DuBois, police report

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brockway man was arrested after police said he led them on a high-speed chase before ditching the motorcycle and trying to flee on foot. Alexander Ross, 35, was taken into custody after a 20-minute chase with police on Aug. 10 that led them through multiple townships that ended in DuBois. […]
DUBOIS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

19-year-old electrocuted in bucket truck accident

Centre County, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was electrocuted to death on Aug. 10 as he worked on a bucket truck near the 100 block of Tressler Lane in Gregg Township. Alexander Fries perished when investigators said his bucket touched live electrical wires. Fries was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. “An autopsy showed Fries died as a result of electrocution and manner of death is accidental,” Sayers wrote.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate body found in Curwensville river

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State police are investigating after a body was found in the Susquehanna River. The body was found on Thursday, August 12 in the West Branch of the river near Curwensville. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder, an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, August 13. No further information […]
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Volunteer fire company lends another department a fire engine

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire department is lending a helping hand to another volunteer company by lending a fire engine. Last week, Mount Union Fire Company in Huntingdon County lent Listie Fire Department in Somerset County its reserve engine. Listie’s fire engine stopped running after a fire call and was left with […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 million square foot warehouse plans resubmitted in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 1 million square foot warehouse plans for Bellefonte have been resubmitted Thursday, four months after being withdrawn. On Thursday, the plans were resubmitted and will be brought to the Centre County Planning Commission during their Aug. 16 meeting. On April 21, “The Fulfillment Center Warehouse” plans were announced and over […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WJAC TV

Fire ravages Centre Co. home, leaves extensive damage

BENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — A fire ravaged a Centre County home late Friday night, on the 1000 block of West College Avenue in Benner Township. Centre County Dispatch said firefighters from Pleasant Gap, Bellefonte, Centre Hall, and State College were called to the scene around 11pm. The blaze...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
FanSided

FanSided

