theadvocate.com
Person of interest in disappearance of Acadiana ride-share driver in court ahead of unrelated trial
Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court in Rapides Parish on Wednesday, ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to KPLC. In addition to...
Lafayette Police Officer hit and dragged by vehicle
According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), an Officer was hit and dragged by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
KPLC TV
Kinder teen expected to survive shooting at back-to-school party; juvenile suspect wanted
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road Friday night. We are told a fight broke out after students from Jennings and Welsh showed up uninvited to a Kinder back-to-school party at the camp. Landon Schmitz tried to break up the fight and was shot in the abdomen, his father Nick Schmitz said.
EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business
A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business.
WATCH VIDEO: Alleged animal abuse at K-9 academy in Louisiana
Videos allegedly taken inside a K-9 academy in Rapides Parish, La. are sparking outrage. One dog owner and her attorney are now speaking out, hoping to shut down the facility.
evangelinetoday.com
Suspect is arrested for contractor fraud
On June 3, 2022, and investigation was opened in reference to a case of contractor fraud. During the investigation it. was discovered that the suspect Chad Fritz of Breaux Bridge agreed to complete a construction job for the victim who. resides in Evangeline Parish. Once a contract was agreed upon,...
kalb.com
Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Update: Suspect arrested for Aggravated Arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments
Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department have arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson that occurred at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Billy Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. If you have additional information in...
kalb.com
WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of...
Alleged child molester in Arnaudville requests new judge, trial pushed to September
Jack Joseph Ray, Sr., the Arnaudville man arrested for sex crimes in July and last week, stood in front of a judge Thursday morning.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
evangelinetoday.com
EPSO assists FBI in capturing fugitive
On August 8, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office investigations division assisted the FBI in located a wanted. fugitive facing federal charges unrelated to Evangeline Parish. The FBI was able to obtain information that the suspect. was living inside the city limits of Ville Platte Louisiana. The suspect was...
Breaux Bridge contractor accused of defrauding client out of $44,500
A contractor out of Breaux Bridge is arrested after charging a client thousands of dollars for work never completed.
cenlanow.com
APD searches for murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide Monday night on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street. Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
klax-tv.com
Boyce Police Holds Press Conference to Discuss Derrick D. Ford Second Degree Murder Charge
A press conference was held at the Boyce Police Department to discuss the second-degree murder charge against Derrick D. Ford of Boyce, Louisiana. The Boyce Police Department said Charntel Baty overdosed on opioids given to her by Derrick D. Ford on March 2, 2022. Derrick D. Ford was apprehended on...
Pedestrian struck in a fatal one-vehicle crash
LPD was on the scene last night around 8:31 p.m. investigating a major vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian.
cenlanow.com
Woman arrested after stealing over $184K from Vidalia business owner, deputies say
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 21, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into financial crimes after receiving a call from a Vidalia business owner, regarding numerous financial transactions being conducted without authorization. According to deputies, they discovered evidence that an employee conducted the illegal transactions, which consisted of funds being transferred between business accounts and then moved to multiple third-party cash applications.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Makes Arrest for Narcotic Sales at Local Motels
Vernon Parish Sheriffs Office arrested Jaron Raynel Williams, 41, of Leesville, LA, following a Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation into complaints regarding the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics at local motels. Agents conducted surveillance at multiple locations and during the course of the criminal patrol Agents obtained information...
brproud.com
12 people arrested in historic 7-month drug investigation in Pointe Coupee
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPCSO) gave an update on a 7-month long investigation in the Pointe Coupee area that led to several narcotics arrests Friday morning. Colonel Lamar Davis said LSP was alerted by the Point...
L'Observateur
Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash
Dry Creek – On August 12, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 113 near LA Hwy 394 in Beauregard Parish. The crash claimed the life of the passenger whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
