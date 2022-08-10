Read full article on original website
St. Joseph VA Clinic renamed after late Rep. Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana is now named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the late House representative and congresswoman. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to rename the St. Joseph Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and on Friday the bill, H.R.8656, passed. […]
News Now Warsaw
Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run
INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
WNDU
Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many said their last goodbyes on Thursday to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski at her funeral and burial services. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee. She was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 after previously serving three terms in the state’s legislature.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
WNDU
Paddletek recognized by Gretchen Whitmer for growth and innovation
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Founded because of one man’s love for pickleball and his idea that improved the paddle’s design, Paddletek is the largest pickleball paddle manufacturer in America. So what is pickleball?. “Pickleball is short court tennis played with a paddle and a wiffleball. The simplest expalnation...
WNDU
Local churches, SBCSC hold backpack giveaways
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year after this weekend, thanks to some South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches teaming up for the Saturday giveaway were Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic, and Vida Nueva.
WNDU
Faith Indiana calls on Mayor Mueller to speak with them about Dante Kittrell killing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Faith and community leaders in South Bend are calling on Mayor James Mueller to meet with them, now two weeks after South Bend Police shot and killed 51-year-old Dante Kittrell. Police opened fire on Kittrell back on July 29th, after attempting to deescalate the situation for...
WNDU
Whirlpool employees take part in packing backpacks for giveaway in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien Community Foundation is helping students get ready to learn this fall by providing over 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in the 49022 area code. The foundation will host “Backpacks For Good” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug....
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: DG Visionaries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The owner of DG Visionaries joined Jack Springgate on the Sunday Morning Spotlight to talk about how he’s helping folks get the party started in Michiana. Derald Gray, also a former WNDU employee, left the TV industry in 2020 to pursue his true passion--helping people...
WNDU
Curt Nisly files to run for Walorski’s seat
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services. St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman says they'll be guiding guests to different parts of the Granger Community Church parking lot based on whether they're joining the procession after the funeral service or if they're going elsewhere.
WNDU
Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic. However,...
WNDU
PT & the Cruisers take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday!. PT & the Cruisers took the stage at Fridays by the Fountain at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.
WNDU
Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski
Jimtown head coach Cory Stoner said finding leadership is going to be key. According to the Police Chief Dustin Sahlhoff, Baugo Community Schools is the third corporation in Elkhart County to do this.
WNDU
Four Winds Invitational underway at South Bend Country Club
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Four Winds Invitational began Friday at 7:30 a.m. as 128 golfers took the course at South Bend Country Club. The tournament is part of the Epson Tour—a qualifier for the LPGA Tour. In its 42-year history, more than 600 former players have moved up to the LPGA and have won 459 LPGA titles.
WNDU
Local high school football teams take part in scrimmages
(WNDU) - Football fans in Indiana got their first look at their favorite high school teams Friday night. The regular season starts a week from Friday, and several teams in our local area took part in preseason scrimmages. There was a trio of Michiana teams in Plymouth, as the Rockies...
WNDU
Yan Liu remains in lead after Day 2 of Four Winds Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Four Winds Invitational continued Saturday at South Bend Country Club. The tournament is part of the Epson Tour—a qualifier for the LPGA Tour. Yan Liu of China, who was in the lead after the opening round of the tournament Friday, remains in the lead after Saturday’s round at nine under par.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Charlie
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
22 WSBT
"Slide the Hill" event is happening at George Wilson Park in Mishawaka
Mishawaka kicked off it’s "Slide the Hill" at George Wilson Park. There are 4 custom-made 3-hundred-foot slip-n-slides down the tubing hills. There are also foam machines and a live DJ. The city says it's a great way to kick-off the weekend with a one-of-a-kind experience. "We are going to...
WNDU
New pickleball courts open in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday in Elkhart, six brand new pickleball courts were opened to the public!. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki christened the new courts with a quick game. “Seems like it’s going to be a popular thing! We’ve got about 30 people signed...
abc57.com
Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
