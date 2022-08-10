ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granger, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

St. Joseph VA Clinic renamed after late Rep. Jackie Walorski

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana is now named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the late House representative and congresswoman. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to rename the St. Joseph Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and on Friday the bill, H.R.8656, passed. […]
MISHAWAKA, IN
News Now Warsaw

Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run

INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
WNDU

Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many said their last goodbyes on Thursday to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski at her funeral and burial services. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee. She was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 after previously serving three terms in the state’s legislature.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granger, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
WNDU

Paddletek recognized by Gretchen Whitmer for growth and innovation

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Founded because of one man’s love for pickleball and his idea that improved the paddle’s design, Paddletek is the largest pickleball paddle manufacturer in America. So what is pickleball?. “Pickleball is short court tennis played with a paddle and a wiffleball. The simplest expalnation...
WNDU

Local churches, SBCSC hold backpack giveaways

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year after this weekend, thanks to some South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches teaming up for the Saturday giveaway were Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic, and Vida Nueva.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Nisly
Person
Jackie Walorski
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: DG Visionaries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The owner of DG Visionaries joined Jack Springgate on the Sunday Morning Spotlight to talk about how he’s helping folks get the party started in Michiana. Derald Gray, also a former WNDU employee, left the TV industry in 2020 to pursue his true passion--helping people...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Curt Nisly files to run for Walorski’s seat

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services. St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman says they'll be guiding guests to different parts of the Granger Community Church parking lot based on whether they're joining the procession after the funeral service or if they're going elsewhere.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Nearly 400 Berrien County employees receive pandemic hazard pay

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 400 county employees are receiving $1,000 in hazard pay. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners approved two resolutions on Thursday to pay the money to full-time or recently retired workers who worked during the height of the pandemic. However,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

PT & the Cruisers take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday!. PT & the Cruisers took the stage at Fridays by the Fountain at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Cross College#Walorski Services#St Joseph County Sheriff#Hoosier Lottery Town
WNDU

Procession for Rep. Jackie Walorski

Jimtown head coach Cory Stoner said finding leadership is going to be key. According to the Police Chief Dustin Sahlhoff, Baugo Community Schools is the third corporation in Elkhart County to do this.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Four Winds Invitational underway at South Bend Country Club

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Four Winds Invitational began Friday at 7:30 a.m. as 128 golfers took the course at South Bend Country Club. The tournament is part of the Epson Tour—a qualifier for the LPGA Tour. In its 42-year history, more than 600 former players have moved up to the LPGA and have won 459 LPGA titles.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Local high school football teams take part in scrimmages

(WNDU) - Football fans in Indiana got their first look at their favorite high school teams Friday night. The regular season starts a week from Friday, and several teams in our local area took part in preseason scrimmages. There was a trio of Michiana teams in Plymouth, as the Rockies...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Yan Liu remains in lead after Day 2 of Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Four Winds Invitational continued Saturday at South Bend Country Club. The tournament is part of the Epson Tour—a qualifier for the LPGA Tour. Yan Liu of China, who was in the lead after the opening round of the tournament Friday, remains in the lead after Saturday’s round at nine under par.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Charlie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New pickleball courts open in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday in Elkhart, six brand new pickleball courts were opened to the public!. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki christened the new courts with a quick game. “Seems like it’s going to be a popular thing! We’ve got about 30 people signed...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy