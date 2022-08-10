Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
The Game Enlists Kanye West, Pusha T and More for Extensive 10th Studio Album 'DRILLMATIC - Heart vs. Mind'
After a short delay, The Game has officially dropped off his newest studio album DRILLMATIC – Heart vs. Mind. Clocking in at approximately two hours, the extensive 31-track effort features several high profile guest appearances from the likes of Kanye West on the previously-released single “Eazy” and “Fortunate” with Dreezy and CHILLER, YoungBoy Never Broke Again on “O.P.P.,” Pusha T and 2 Chainz on “No Man Falls,” Lil Wayne and G Herbo on “Chrome Slugs & Harmony,” A$AP Rocky on “Money Cash Clothes,” Big Sean on “Stupid,” Nipsey Hussle on “World Tours,” Rick Ross on “Save The Best for Last” and more.
hypebeast.com
Cordae Turns Inward on Two New Tracks “Unacceptable” and “So With That”
On the heels of last month’s single release, “Multi-Platinum,” Cordae has shared two more new songs. “Unacceptable” and “So With That” are stylistically different tracks, but both hear the rapper reflect on his relationship to success and those around him. On the fast-paced...
hypebeast.com
M.I.A. Debuts New 'MATA' Single "Popular"
M.I.A. has shared “Popular,” the brand new single from her upcoming album MATA. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the cut features production from Diplo and Boaz van de Beats and arrives a few months after the MATA lead single “The One,” which the artist said she created when she “was in a really happy place.”
hypebeast.com
Jessie Reyez Announces New Album 'Yessie' and Shares New Track "Mutual Friend"
Jessie Reyez has delivered a new single, dubbed “Mutual Friend,” along with the release date for her forthcoming album Yessie. The Colombian-Canadian artist appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform the new track, which also arrives with a Peter Huang-directed music video. The visual opens with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Electronic Pop Duo Sylvan Esso Is Open to Experimentation on New LP ‘No Rules Sandy’
Less than two years after the release of Free Love LP, Sylvan Esso has returned with its fourth full-length studio album. No Rules Sandy sees the indie pop duo step away from flashy production and lead with cathartic and introspective songwriting. “I want everything to feel like something you’ve heard...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
hypebeast.com
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Joins BE@RBRICK for the First Time
Takahiro Miyashita’s eponymous label, TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist., continues its hot streak of collaborations by teaming up with Medicom Toy’s iconic BE@RBRICK line. This partnership with BE@RBRICK follows works with British photographer Jonathan Worth and American headwear brand New Era. Drawing inspiration from TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist.’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show titled “PAUSE=PLAY,” 100%, 400% and 1000% BE@RBRICK figures are to be released.
hypebeast.com
Jack Harlow Reveals Which Artist Is His Dream Collaboration
Fans have seen the popularity and artistry of Jack Harlow skyrocket in the past year. As he is about to kick off his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour this September, the Louisville rapper stopped by NBC’s TODAY show to give audiences a taste of what they expect at this upcoming show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Jaime Muñoz Releases 'Self Portrait' via Avant Arte
A new limited-edition print that uses car culture to explore the iconography that raised him. Jaime Muñoz is a Pomona-based artist who creates multi-layered compositions that reflect the Southern California iconography that raised him. Car culture, which is ever-present across the state, is of particular interest to Muñoz, who uses the vehicle to examine class, race and identity.
hypebeast.com
Louis De Guzman Releases an Ambient Lamp Sculpture
Dropping tomorrow, August 13 at 5:30pm PT. Louis De Guzman has shown a steady interest in sculpture as of late. Having recently partnered with his hometown Chicago Cubs on a permanent statue at Wrigley Field, Guzman follows up with a new limited-edition sculpture titled DETACHED. The new work is more...
hypebeast.com
Exchange Program Unveils “When The Stars Align” Capsule With Khoi Pham
Exchange Program has linked up with NYC-based visual artist Khoi Pham for a new collaborative capsule. Titled “When The Stars Align,” the capsule includes a black hoodie and t-shirt with a multicolored graphic design. Symbolizing strength through unity, the back artwork includes a silver carabiner with metallic keys and keychains in shades of ice blue, nebula orange, lavender, pear green, silver and gold. The front artwork features the Exchange Program name in the same hues surrounding a silver charm.
hypebeast.com
Rumors of a Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala Collaboration Surface
Drake fans now believe that the Canadian artist is gearing up to release a posthumous collaboration with Sidhu Moose Wala. At his recent OVO Fest 2022 All Canadian North Stars show, Drake paid homage to the late Brampton Punjabi rapper who was gunned down in India last May. D-Teck, New...
hypebeast.com
ENDYMA's Helmut Lang Archive Is Coming to ANDREAS MURKUDIS
ENDYMA is the world’s largest Helmut Lang archive collector, and now its biggest presentation of vintage Helmut Lang pieces from 1986 to 2005 is heading to one of Berlin’s leading multi-brand retailers, ANDREAS MURKUDIS. Commencing this month, a curated selection will be available to buy from the collector...
hypebeast.com
MATIN AVENIR and WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto Release Mirai Asakura Merch Ahead of Floyd Mayweather Fight
Mirai Asakura’s MATIN AVENIR has enlisted Peace and After to produce its latest offering in collaboration with WILDSIDE Yohji Yamamoto. Set to commemorate Mirai Asakura’s upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather, this will act as the official merch. Asakura incorporated the dark aesthetic of both Yohji Yamamoto and MATIN...
hypebeast.com
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Reunites With Reebok for Expansive Collection
2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion landed as yet another box office hit for the iconic franchise. Celebrating this, Reebok has connected with Universal Brand Development for a complete collection of themed footwear and apparel. This follows last year’s Jurassic Park x Reebok collection which celebrated the 1993 original film and was filled with nostalgia.
hypebeast.com
Candice and Darren Romanelli Create Collections Celebrating Their Wedding Anniversary
Creative couple Candice and Darren Romanelli are marking a milestone since their nuptials in a new show named “Wedding Anniversary”, which has seen the pair create pieces that are informed by one another styles. Taking place at Friedman Benda‘s gallery space in Los Angeles, the show features a...
hypebeast.com
Kiko Kostadinov Studio Assists With Creating the ASICS UN1-S Jogger X81
While there are no official collaborations between Kiko Kostadinov and in the pipeline right now, the Bulgarian designer is still offering his assistance from time to time to expand the brand’s inline category. We’ve seen the two parties push out silhouettes like the UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9, FB1-S GEL-PRELEUS and HS1-S Tarther Blast in recent years, and now the duo has officially uncovered the UN1-S Jogger X81. Four colorways of the new model are now available, all of which have been revealed by way of official imagery.
hypebeast.com
THROUGH THE LENS: NADIA LEE COHEN
Through The Lens spotlights emerging and established photographers from around the world. The ongoing series is dedicated to offering unique insights in varying areas of photographic expertise including portrait, landscape, fine art, fashion, documentary and more. Nadia Lee Cohen is not a pragmatist, nor does she use words like ‘magic’...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Split Has Surfaced in Blue and White
The Jordan Brand has revealed yet another Air Jordan 1 Mid Split colorway. This time, the shoe has arrived in mixed tri-tone hue of French Blue, Black and White. The pair is constructed in an all-leather upper and features nylon tongues that showcase a split, patchwork Jumpman design with the “Air” logo on the tag. The shoes are divided down the middle and split in white and blue, while the panels and the Swoosh branding appear in black. The shoe sits atop a sail midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Represent Slithers Into Your Rotation With "The Viper" Sneaker
Over the last decade, Manchester-born label Represent — launched by brothers George and Michael Heaton — has supplied styles that strike a clean balance between contemporary and streetwear fashion by tailoring traditions and oversized, boxy streetwear-indebted T-shirts. The Mancunian brand has also submerged itself into the sports industry with athletics apparel and a daily workout app under its 247 umbrella. Now, following up on a recent hoodie and T-shirt collaboration with Manc legend and former Oasis front-man Liam Gallagher, Represent is unveiling its latest addition to its rapidly-growing footwear collection, The Viper.
Comments / 0