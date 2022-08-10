While there are no official collaborations between Kiko Kostadinov and in the pipeline right now, the Bulgarian designer is still offering his assistance from time to time to expand the brand’s inline category. We’ve seen the two parties push out silhouettes like the UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9, FB1-S GEL-PRELEUS and HS1-S Tarther Blast in recent years, and now the duo has officially uncovered the UN1-S Jogger X81. Four colorways of the new model are now available, all of which have been revealed by way of official imagery.

