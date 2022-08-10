Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
Here’s what will happen to LeBron James following NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across league
On Thursday, it was reported that the NBA will be retiring the No. 6 uniform to honor the late, great Bill Russell. Surely, many Los Angeles Lakers fans immediately thought of team superstar LeBron James. James currently wears the No. 6 uniform for the franchise. Shortly after the initial report...
RUMOR: Lakers’ shocking new stance on Kyrie Irving trade
The trade talks surrounding Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has slowed down. While there are a lot of suitors for KD, only one team is reportedly interested in Kyrie: The Los Angeles Lakers. There were some concrete negotiations between the two teams, with the Nets looking for both of the Lakers’ first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. Rob Pelinka and the front office weren’t willing to give both up.
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
Tony Parker’s message to Celtics after 2022 NBA Finals loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors
LAS VEGAS – NBA legend Tony Parker believes the Boston Celtics can emulate the San Antonio Spurs‘ path to a championship following their 2022 NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Before the Warriors ran off three straight wins to close out the Finals,...
Sixers’ Tobias Harris Laughs Off Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris doesn’t spend much time on social media. However, on occasion, the veteran will scan through some of the comment sections related to him to respond to fans who have something to say, whether it’s positive or negative. After getting married last weekend, ...
RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed
The Philadelphia 76ers have suddenly emerged as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant after the former league MVP reiterated his desire to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets. Is it a mere coincidence that KD’s former teammate James Harden also happens to be a member of the same team Durant reportedly wants to play […] The post RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: LeBron James Leading Candidate to Own Las Vegas NBA Expansion Team
LeBron James is reportedly the top candidate to own the forthcoming Las Vegas NBA expansion team.
Why Don't The New York Knicks Sign This Former 4th Overall Pick?
Josh Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, and he is currently a free agent on August 12. I think the New York Knicks should consider trading for him.
Yardbarker
The Philadelphia 76ers' Pursuit Of Kevin Durant Is Serious, According To Source: "When KD Made That Ultimatum, The Sixers Were Right On The Phone."
In the hunt for Kevin Durant, the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Boston Celtics have all been tagged as the most likely landing spots for the 2x Finals MVP. But there's another team in the KD sweepstakes that cannot be ignored: the Philadelphia 76ers. We've known for some time they...
Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant
Stephen Curry has a better team than Kevin Durant … but we’re not talking about the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets here. On Saturday, Curry’s AAU team took on Durant’s team at the ADG Money Ball Showcase and absolutely dominated. According to Baller TV, Team Curry won the contest 70-53, with guard Silas Demery […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Sign Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on August 11. I believe that the Miami Heat should sign him. He has played the last two seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
