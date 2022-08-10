ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors

Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?

After ten seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ shocking new stance on Kyrie Irving trade

The trade talks surrounding Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has slowed down. While there are a lot of suitors for KD, only one team is reportedly interested in Kyrie: The Los Angeles Lakers. There were some concrete negotiations between the two teams, with the Nets looking for both of the Lakers’ first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. Rob Pelinka and the front office weren’t willing to give both up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?

It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Torrey Craig
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Jae Crowder
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers have suddenly emerged as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant after the former league MVP reiterated his desire to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets. Is it a mere coincidence that KD’s former teammate James Harden also happens to be a member of the same team Durant reportedly wants to play […] The post RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Danuel House#Mavs#2029 Sixers
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry has a better team than Kevin Durant … but we’re not talking about the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets here. On Saturday, Curry’s AAU team took on Durant’s team at the ADG Money Ball Showcase and absolutely dominated. According to Baller TV, Team Curry won the contest 70-53, with guard Silas Demery […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
ClutchPoints

‘Stupidest thing ever’: Lakers star LeBron James slammed by former lottery pick for allegedly destroying the game

Brandon Jennings was once a highly touted rookie that seemed to have an extremely bright future ahead of him. The cards didn’t exactly fall in his favor, and at this point, he’s been busy making a lot of noise on the mean streets of Twitter. Just recently, the former No. 10 overall pick decided to […] The post ‘Stupidest thing ever’: Lakers star LeBron James slammed by former lottery pick for allegedly destroying the game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga

The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach.  For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy