Major Case Squad investigates deadly Belleville shooting
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a deadly shooting overnight in Belleville.
KMOV
2 dead in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
KMOV
Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis activated to investigate Belleville homicide
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the death of a 33-year-old Belleville man Friday. In a tweet announcing the activation, the Major Case Squad said at about 10:45 p.m., Belleville Police Police Department responded to a report of a man shot in the 9800 block of West Main Street in Belleville.
Two shot and killed in south St. Louis
An investigation is underway in south St. Louis after two men were shot dead Friday outside a home.
New plea from mother of pregnant MoDOT worker killed in crash
The family of a pregnant MoDOT worker killed last November believes we need to start teaching our children about work zone safety.
St. Louis County Police train annually for school shootings since 2010
Thousands of kids are getting ready to head back to class and school safety is on the minds of many. This is especially true after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and two teachers were murdered in a school shooting.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area
Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
One killed, three injured in shooting at north St. Louis bar
ST. LOUIS – One man was killed and three other men were injured early Friday morning in a shooting at a north St. Louis bar. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at a bar called The Sweet Timez Bar located at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Union. Investigators believe approximately 25 shots […]
KMOV
‘It affected one of our own:’ 25-year-old woman honored after her shooting death
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Balloons filled the sky in the 2500 Block of North Broadway Friday to remember the life of 25-year-old D’Asia Bowers. “She was my daughter, and I was her mother. I appreciate even the testimony to my children who are still alive that if you do what is right that heaven belongs to you,” says Bowers’ mother Shantasha Love-Davis.
KMOV
Charges allege Bridgeton woman struck, killed 1-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Bridgeton woman was charged Thursday with striking and killing a child in April. Police said 26-year-old Madeleine Escalante was in a relationship with the child’s father at the time the child died. Court documents say Escalante was caring for the 23-month-old child on April 8 when she called 911 and reported the child was unresponsive.
edglentoday.com
One Hospitalized With Burns, More Than 200 First Responders Battle Interco Blaze
MADISON - One employee is reportedly hospitalized with burns after a warehouse fire at Interco - a Metaltronics Recycler - near the World Wide Technology Raceway on Wednesday afternoon. Thankfully, no first responders were injured at the scene and two buildings have been reported destroyed in the terrible blaze. Cars...
St. Clair County man charged after standoff with police Thursday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Charges have been issued against a St. Clair County man after a standoff with police early Thursday morning. Dion Flenoid, 30, was charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office with four counts of attempted first-degree murder. He has also been charged with two counts...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next
ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus
FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
Lowe’s donates 250 buckets of cleaning supplies to East St. Louis flood victims
Lowe's donated 250 buckets of cleaning supplies Friday to help support East St. Louis flood victims.
FOX2now.com
The ‘T’ STL shows how to respond to bullet wounds, drug overdoses
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 911 call is the first action to take for a medical emergency. But minutes – and even seconds – count when a life is on the line. A local organization is working to make sure that all citizens are aware of the critical steps to take to help save a life before medical personal arrive on the scene. The St. Louis-based The T (“T” stands for “trauma”) provides hands-on training on how to help treat bullet wounds and drug overdoses.
19-year-old shot, killed at student apartments near Saint Louis University
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near Saint Louis University early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight in the 300 block of South Grand Boulevard. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and killed at The Icon student apartments across the street from the university.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
