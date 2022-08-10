ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

2 dead in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Madison, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area

Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
ARNOLD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Mccann
FOX 2

One killed, three injured in shooting at north St. Louis bar

ST. LOUIS – One man was killed and three other men were injured early Friday morning in a shooting at a north St. Louis bar.  Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at a bar called The Sweet Timez Bar located at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Union. Investigators believe approximately 25 shots […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Charges allege Bridgeton woman struck, killed 1-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Bridgeton woman was charged Thursday with striking and killing a child in April. Police said 26-year-old Madeleine Escalante was in a relationship with the child’s father at the time the child died. Court documents say Escalante was caring for the 23-month-old child on April 8 when she called 911 and reported the child was unresponsive.
BRIDGETON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Metro East#Accident
KSDK

Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next

ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
FESTUS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2now.com

The ‘T’ STL shows how to respond to bullet wounds, drug overdoses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 911 call is the first action to take for a medical emergency. But minutes – and even seconds – count when a life is on the line. A local organization is working to make sure that all citizens are aware of the critical steps to take to help save a life before medical personal arrive on the scene. The St. Louis-based The T (“T” stands for “trauma”) provides hands-on training on how to help treat bullet wounds and drug overdoses.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy