Water usage in Bakersfield drops 5.5%

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Waterboards showed a state-wide drop in water usage and some regions of the state exhibited a drop of up to 17%.

The waterboard said at a statewide level in June of 2014 California residents used 131 gallons per capita daily (GPCD) compared to June of 2022 residents used 101 GPCD. In June of 2021 California residents used 112 GPCD.

Kern County uses water provided by the California Water Service Company Bakersfield from the Tulare Lake hydrologic region, and the California Water Service Company Antelope Valley, which uses the South Lahontan hydrologic region, according to the waterboard.

According to the waterboard, the California Water Service Company of Bakersfield had a cummulative drop of 5.5% and the California Water Service Company Antelope Valley, which Kern shares with Los Angeles, dropped 7.4%.

In differing regions of California the Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District, which provides water to Humboldt County from the North Coast hydrological region, had the highest cummulative drop of 36.2%, according to the waterboard.

Whereas the Sierra Madre City of Los Angeles, which provides water for Los Angeles County from the South Coast hydrolocial region, dropped 0.3%, according to the waterboard.

To find out more about California’s water usage, click here .

Kern County, CA
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 1,056 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,056 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 274,041 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,499 deaths and 263,893 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 695,466 negative COVID-19 tests and 274,041 positive tests, while […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Triple digits forecasted along with monsoonal moisture chances

Our double digits didn't last long. Triple digits are back in the forecast and it looks like Heatwave #3 is coming our way. Saturday and Sunday have highs of 99° and 100° degrees for Bakersfield. High temperatures will stay in the triple digits and peak at 105° degrees...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
